Boherbue ready for challenge step-up in grade will provide 

Another red-letter day for Boherbue tomorrow when they travel to Glantane for their first outing as a Cork intermediate A football championship team. History was made in November when they claimed the county junior A championship just a few months after the disappointment of losing the delayed 2020 final.

A long road. But well worth the wait.

“I guess, it’s where we’ve always wanted to be and we’re really looking forward to the championship,” said Daniel Buckley.

“It was great to get up, first of all, and it was great to move around the county and play different teams in the league, though it was a fair step up.

“We found the league very challenging at times, just trying to find our feet in the grade. I suppose the pace of the games, that was the real difference.

“We were also trying to get used to different teams and their systems. We were also trying to build a panel for ourselves and this is something we place a lot of importance on.

“You need to get everyone up to speed and that’s what the league games did for us this year.

“In our group, we finished second, and got to the quarter-finals against Adrigole in what was a very tough game in difficult conditions. They put us to the pin of our collar.

“We met Iveleary in the semi-final and they just had too much for us on the day. Yet, overall the league gave us an awful lot and, hopefully, we can build on that.”

That experience should stand them in good stead as they get their first taste of higher level football against Glanmire.

“We have Glanmire first in a very difficult group along with Mitchelstown and Millstreet. Mitchelstown have been knocking on the door in the last few years while Millstreet are very comfortable in this grade, as are Glanmire.

“It’s going to be a big day for our club in our first intermediate match and everyone is looking forward to it, hoping to put in a performance and do ourselves justice.

“We have lost a few players - gone travelling and different things. But we have a number of young lads who have settled really well. I believe we have a nice blend, along with the same management team of Conor O’Riordan, Roger Casey and Kieran Linehan. Anthony Buckley is a new addition this year. They’re all Boherbue men.”