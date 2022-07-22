Seán Kelly: A jack of all trades ready to master one this Sunday

In his 12 championship appearances prior to Galway’s Connacht opener earlier this year, the spread of jerseys worn by Seán Kelly - numbers 2, 7, 12, 22, and 23 - read like a Saturday night club lotto draw.

The variety of numbers he pulled over his back during his first four seasons with Galway was in keeping with the variety of roles handed to him by Kevin Walsh, firstly, and later Pádraic Joyce; stretching from a full-of-running impact sub, a free-scoring half-back who kicked 1-2 on the afternoon of his first championship start, a hard-working and utility half-forward, and lastly a ball-playing corner-back.

Never, though, had he been given the number three shirt. Never had he been asked to play full-back. Now he did spend a bit of time in the position during the 2020 Connacht final, but that was as part of his ‘mind Aidan O’Shea’ brief rather than any ‘mind the house’ instruction.

Séan Mulkerrin, the same as last year, was the man earmarked for the number three gig in 2022. But the year was hardly a fortnight old when the young Aran islander shattered his kneecap during a NUIG Sigerson Cup game, presenting management with an early season headache they absolutely could have done without.

Kelly, Liam Silke, Kieran Molloy, and Seán Fitzgerald were all auditioned in the role during the League. Come April 24 and their Connacht opener against Mayo, it was Kelly they plumped for.

“No, it wasn’t a long conversation,” said Pádraic Joyce of deciding on their championship full-back. “He would have been a utility player before I came in, he would have been at 12, 5. We had a problem at full back and I thought to get someone.”

Kelly is by no means a ready-made full-back and to say he has thrived since his relocation would be overstating his contribution, but certainly, it has been a seamless transition and one that, along with John Daly’s return from injury at centre-back, has solidified the central channel of the Galway defence.

Improved and all as Joyce’s rearguard unit has been this summer, Armagh exposed an obvious weakness when mining three goals from three high balls dropped into the danger area in the quarter-final. Kelly himself was beaten in the air by Rian O’Neill for the second Armagh major.

Their third goal, though, he could not be implicated in as he was at that point in proceedings watching from the stand having been sent off, along with Armagh joint skipper Aidan Nugent, before the start of extra-time. Having adopted a peacekeeping role when the row broke out, there was widespread bewilderment at Kelly’s dismissal.

Asked what referee David Coldrick said to him when pulling the red card from his book, Kelly replied that there was no mention of his and Nugent’s sending-off being linked to their captaincy roles.

“I heard that around, but it wasn't said on the day. At the time, he was like we were an instigator to the melee. Obviously that got overturned. There was just so much going on, it is tough for a referee to pick someone. In fairness to him it was a tough choice, but he had to pick someone. I got the short straw, you could say.

“Once you get that word, it is not going to change. You just try to encourage the lads, they have extra time to play.”

Galway’s coolness and accuracy from the penalty spot meant their earlier aerial deficiencies did not prove fatal, but you can be sure those Armagh goals have been passed through several times over by the Kerry management this past fortnight.

“Obviously we have been working on it in training, it is something we have confidence in,” says Kelly.

“It is not something we are scared of, but if they do they do. It is a good tool, Armagh got joy out of it. If it happens, we will do our best to deal with it.”

The 25-year-old will also be doing his best to police David Clifford, what will be the second final this year where the pair are in close quarters.

Kelly’s Moycullen teammate Neil Mulcahy stood directly beside Clifford on that horrible February night of the Sigerson Cup decider, with the Galway captain screening in front, a role he was well suited to from his underage National Cup winning days with the Moycullen basketballers.

The straightest of lines ran from Clifford being held scoreless from play to NUIG successfully ending their 19-year wait for Sigerson glory. Kelly’s younger brothers Eoghan (23) and Paul (21) were also starters on that NUIG team, the same as they are all current members of Joyce’s panel.

“It is a bit of a family affair with three of us in there, but it is an honour for the family.”

No question but their late father, five-time Connacht SFC winner Padraig ‘Dandy’ Kelly, who sadly passed away in 2021, is looking down proudly on his three boys.