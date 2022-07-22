‘We try to produce perfection for the All-Ireland final’ - Pitch Manager Stuart Wilson 

AFTER meeting his future wife Sonia when he was working as the Deputy Head Groundsman at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, Stuart Wilson moved to Ireland and after a spell at the Aviva Stadium, has been the pitch manager for Croke Park for over eight years.

From Bedfordshire, he and Sonia live in Blackrock and have two sons who play for the Geraldines’ club and he assists the club in their pitch maintenance.

Here, he talks us through the preparation of the pitch to get it in mint condition for the All-Ireland final.

"The unique thing about this year is we literally have only 12 hours to turn the pitch around.

"Because the season is so condensed this year, we had the ladies semi-finals being played on Saturday afternoon prior to the hurling final.

"We had to do a lot of work on Saturday night after the ladies’ games, so the pitch was cut twice and then the following morning it was cut twice again and marked out.

"Leading up to that weekend, the pitch would have been cut twice on Friday, and spiked. It was cut every day, all week.

"We would only be taking a very small amount of grass off. This is a potential problem with clubs or even county grounds around the country.

"You look at anyone mowing their garden. People don’t cut their grass often enough. That’s seriously unhealthy to the grass. You should never be taking more than a third of the grass off at any one time.

"It gives that absolute polish to the pitch. If we were to leave that for three or four days, the quality of the cut wouldn’t be as good. It just wouldn’t look so sharp.

"We try to produce perfection for the All-Ireland final. When you got to Saturday and the pitch was fully set up, it looked absolutely stunning because it had a full week of attention with no activity on it whatsoever.

"Then obviously we had the two matches played on it. That leaves footprints on it so we do everything we can to try and make the presentation as good as it was on that Saturday morning.

"That’s difficult and if I am being brutally honest, the pitch wouldn’t be as sharp as you would like it to be.

"We would be very particular about what we call ‘performance measurements’ on the pitch; we would be looking at the firmness of the pitch, we would be looking at the traction on the pitch. Moisture levels, surface penetration and things like that.

"We fine tune the pitch to a point where we meet our certain parameters. In all of the tests that we do, we want to pitch to come in within those parameters and we know that it will perform well for match day.

"So as soon as we put the final cut on the pitch, the pitch has been marked out, we will carry out what we call a full performance test on the pitch and we get the levels we know that if the pitch plays well, we are going to stick to those levels. If it doesn’t perform very well, we maybe tweak things a little.

"We set the pitch up identical for every match. We have obviously had a very dry, hot spell so we have been putting a huge amount of moisture on the pitch to make sure the moisture level is where we want it to be.

"Last Sunday the temperatures were reaching almost 30 degrees in the stadium, we had to put a lot of water on the pitch the night before to ensure it would get through the day without drying up and starting to wilt on us.

"When we get to this weekend we probably won’t have to worry so much as there is rain forecasted for Saturday through to Sunday morning, so that takes irrigation out of our hands really.

"The Championship played in Covid times was the biggest challenge by far in my term. Playing matches every single weekend through the winter period, there were Saturday and Sunday fixtures.

"We don’t have any form of sunlight, the light levels are shocking and it’s a massive stadium in the middle of winter so we had no light, temperatures down, zero growth and we have got grow lights that we put onto the pitch.

"The problem with that period was we struggled to get the lights on the pitch long enough and there were matches every weekend.

"By the time we got to the All-Ireland football final, which is the week before Christmas, I was actually very fearful that the pitch was going to fail and it wasn’t going to be up to playing on because we had lost so much grass cover."