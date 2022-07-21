McConville: Galway have been tested mentally, but they haven't blinked

The sentiment that Kerry were not properly "tested" until they overcame the sternest of challenges against Dublin has been spoken about widely in recent times.

On the other side of the coin, one thing that Padraic Joyce and his Galway charges have gained from this year is know-how. That know-how has come about from the amount of "tests" they have faced so far in 2022.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner All-Ireland Football Final Preview Show, Oisin McConville said those challenges along the way will help Galway heading into the decider on Sunday.

"They're a team that have gained belief from what has gone on, you know, the Mayo game, the way didn't finish out the game out again [but still got over the line], the Roscommon game [as well].

"They go into the Armagh game where they are very much tested mentally I think. And then the Derry game was a significant one, even though the Derry challenge didn't really materialise, but I thought to back-up the performance against Armagh was huge.

"They had belief in exactly what they were doing, to come up against a defensive team like Derry, and not blink.

"I think they have learned a good bit about themselves."

McConville added that they are going into the All-Ireland decider with a new sense of confidence within themselves, having come through those tough battles along the way.

"I get the feeling that Galway are playing with a huge amount of confidence... A real know-how about how they are going to go about things.

"As I've said, they had the opportunity to blink a couple of times, but they haven't blinked, They've just powered on and powered through.

"They are significant moments as a footballer and as a team. They are there and are plain to be seen all year, from a Galway point-of-view.

"None more so than going down to the wire against Armagh, and then backing up against Derry."