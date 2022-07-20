Sheehan on All-Ireland defeats: It's a bad place to be, it's just silence'

Kerry have already got over one hurdle that some GAA folk would see as worthy of taking home an All-Ireland medal.

Beating Dublin in an All-Ireland semi-final was no easy feat, nor was it for Mayo when they did so at the same stage last year.

But, that victory doesn't guarantee that elusive medal for the Kerry players, and falling at the final hurdle may haunt them even more.

Galway have fought hard all year to reach this stage, and although it may seem like a very successful year without the sight of Seán Kelly standing in the Hogan Stand, Sam Maguire in hand, Galway will be gunning to make the most of the massive opportunity.

But what is it really like to lose an All-Ireland at the final hurdle?

Speaking on the Irish Examiner football show this morning, Bryan Sheehan described the feeling inside a losing dressing room at HQ.

"It's a bad place to be, to be straight out, it's silence and I think silence says everything.

"There's no talking there's no communication. [The only thing] you'd hear is a fella taking off his boot, it hitting off the ground.

"It's eerie, it's just not nice, you know, you give so much to playing football, from the point of view of; the preparation, the commitment, missing out on family weddings, stag parties, fella's going away on trips... you're missing out on time with your own family, partner, wife or girlfriend, you're not spending time with them.

Sheehan continued: "You soldier so long with a group of fella's inside in the dressing room, you know, you're best friends with them like and all of a sudden the whole year comes to an end on one final day in Croke Park.

"It's the last day of the year, it's the biggest, the ultimate prize is there for you, but you just fall short and it's an empty feeling.

"The Monday morning is the worst part of it... The what-ifs kind of come into play."

Sheehan and Eamonn Fitzmaurice were in agreement that the best way to get over the disappointment of it is to get back in with the club as soon as possible, but that empty feeling is one that tends to stick around for a while.