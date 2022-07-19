GAA issue apology after Clare matchday programme shun 

Clare were mistakenly left out of the All-Ireland hurling championship roll of honour in Sunday's matchday programme.
GAA issue apology after Clare matchday programme shun 

HONOURED: The 1995 & 1997 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship winning Clare team before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 18:40
Shane Donovan

The GAA have issued a statement apologising to Clare GAA for an error in last Sunday's All-Ireland final matchday programme. 

The four All-Ireland senior hurling championship titles won by Clare weren't included in the roll of honour section of the programme, in what the GAA have called an 'editing process' error.

Clare won All-Ireland titles in 1914, 1995, 1997 and 2013, and ironically, the classes of '95 and '97 were honoured pre-match in Croke Park.

The statement read: “Eagle eyed match programme readers at Sunday’s GAA Hurling All-Ireland final will have spotted an omission in our roll of honour listing with Clare’s four wins missing from the table,” a statement from the GAA read.

“This was down to an error in the editing process.

“Apologies to Clare GAA, not least the 1995 and ’97 Banner County teams who were present at Croke Park and honoured on the occasion of the jubilee celebration of their wins.”

More in this section

AFL Rd 9 - Geelong v Western Bulldogs Kerry's Mark O'Connor extends Geelong stay with new deal 
Rouse's Football Show: Maroon and White Forever - The Saw Doctors' Leo Moran and a love of Galway football Rouse's Football Show: Maroon and White Forever - The Saw Doctors' Leo Moran and a love of Galway football
Limerick v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 Bonnar's club express 'great disgust' over handling of Tipp manager's sacking
<p>FOND FAREWELL: Kerry manager Ian Brick on the sideline this year. </p>

Ian Brick calls time on successful reign as Kerry camogie boss

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices