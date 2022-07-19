GAA issue apology after Clare matchday programme shun 

The GAA have issued a statement apologising to Clare GAA for an error in last Sunday's All-Ireland final matchday programme.
The four All-Ireland senior hurling championship titles won by Clare weren't included in the roll of honour section of the programme, in what the GAA have called an 'editing process' error.
Clare won All-Ireland titles in 1914, 1995, 1997 and 2013, and ironically, the classes of '95 and '97 were honoured pre-match in Croke Park.
The statement read: “Eagle eyed match programme readers at Sunday’s GAA Hurling All-Ireland final will have spotted an omission in our roll of honour listing with Clare’s four wins missing from the table,” a statement from the GAA read.
“This was down to an error in the editing process.
“Apologies to Clare GAA, not least the 1995 and ’97 Banner County teams who were present at Croke Park and honoured on the occasion of the jubilee celebration of their wins.”