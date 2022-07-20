'We want to do something special in terms of back-to-back' - Barrs gunning for Cork SFC glory 

As St Finbarr’s set their sights on winning back-to-back Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC titles this year, the defending champions get their campaign underway against Éire Óg on Friday night in Pairc Uí Rinn. They might, however, have to take to the field without talisman Steven Sherlock as the county star has recently undergone surgery.

“He had a bit of a knee op a couple of weeks ago,” manager Paul O’Keeffe said. “He is rehabbing well. So we are hopeful for Friday night but we will see how he goes. That could be a bit of a shock for us.”

Sherlock’s 10 point haul was significant in getting the champions over the line when the sides met in last season’s quarter-final, especially his polished second-half display.

Whether he makes it or not remains to be seen. O’Keeffe, though - who heads up the same management team as 2021 - is pleased how the squad is shaping up overall. A couple of players have departed, but more talent is coming through.

“Conor McCrickard is gone back (to Down). To be fair to him, his own club at home - that is in his heart. He owes us nothing. We are sad to see him leave. If he comes to work in Cork again, we will have him back.

“And Michael Shields hung up the boots. He might play a bit of intermediate, but again, he is another fella who owes us absolutely nothing. But Michael is a big loss at the same time. He did a lot of great things in terms of coming on at clinch moments.

“But we have a good few minors coming through. We have Ciarán Doolan, William Buckley, Ben O’Connor.

"They will all be pushing for spots. That gap has kind of been filled by promising younger players. There is a few more.

“I was involved with the minors last year and there is a huge crop of young fellas that will come through. There is probably six or seven in the background. They are only coming back after doing their Leaving Cert. There is a long summer there, so hopefully some of them will start coming to the fore, even if it is only pushing for a panel place. To start off at that age is a good thing for the panel in general.”

St Finbarr’s will also come up against Carrigaline and Carbery Rangers in Group A in their attempt to retain the Andy Scannell Cup. O’Keeffe insists they will keep looking forward.

“Everyone is out to beat us but we love that challenge. It is no different to any other year. Any time you go out onto the pitch in championship, your opposition is trying to beat you. That is not really going to change. We would like if some teams made it a bit easier for us!

“But you need to look forward, to set your own targets. Instead of looking over your shoulder, you need to be looking forward at what you want to achieve. That is the message we are trying to send.

“I think we are in a better place (this year). Sometimes you would be worried has the hunger been blunted but I definitely don’t get that sense from the group we have. If anything, it is probably stronger. They seem to be driving on. We want to do something special in terms of back-to-back. To do that, you have to get out of your group. You have to win your three games, and it will all be tough. I’m looking forward to getting back on the saddle on Friday night.

“We are training well. We’ve got a good run in the league, obviously we are playing our neighbours (Nemo Rangers) in the final which is good. And we have Éire Óg on Friday night so we will see how well we are going. We know them from last year. We got well and truly ambushed in the first 20 minutes there, that is firmly in our minds for Friday night that it doesn’t happen again. Éire Óg are a good side. They have gained one or two and lost a few. I think Jack and Hugh Murphy are gone to the States - that is the rumour you hear on the streets. I went out to see them in the league semi-final but you learn nothing from that."