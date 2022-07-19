Ian Brick calls time on successful reign as Kerry camogie boss

Ian Brick has stepped down as Kerry Camogie senior team manager ending a successful reign that saw the Kingdom claim the All-Ireland Junior Camogie title in Croke Park in 2019.

“Following four memorable years as Kerry camogie team manager, I have informed the Kerry Camogie Board of my decision to step down" he says.

"I wish those wonderful players who donned the Kerry jersey every success in the future - you have been inspirational since our first training session and you and your families should be immensely proud of your commitment, dedication and achievements to date.

"And while the All-Ireland junior camogie title and Croke Park will be forever special, there are certainly bigger days ahead for these amazing players.”

Kerry County Board chairman, Ger McCarthy thanked Brick for his professional approach that has left Kerry Camogie in a very healthy state.

“Kerry County Board would like to thank Ian Brick for his commitment to the Kerry Senior team over the past four years," he says. "Ian took over as manager in January 2019 and brought a new professional approach to the setup, winning the All-Ireland Premier Junior in Croke Park, which will forever be the highlight of Ian’s term as manager, along with ensuring Kerry maintained its status at Intermediate level in both league and championship.

“We would like to wish Ian and his back-room team all the very best for the future and thank them for their loyal commitment to Kerry Camogie. Ian has left Kerry Camogie is a great place. Finally, I would like to wish Ian the very best in his sporting career. “