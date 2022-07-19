Kerry's Mark O'Connor extends Geelong stay with new deal 

The Dingle native signs a contract that will keep him with the Cats until 2024.
Kerry's Mark O'Connor extends Geelong stay with new deal 

MEN AT WORK  Mark O'Connor, left, has made an impression since arriving from Kerry.

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 11:29
Adrian Russell

As the Kingdom's footballers prepare to take on Galway in the All-Ireland final this Sunday, a former Kerry star has committed his future to Aussie Rules. 

Dingle native Mark O'Connor has signed a contract extension with AFL outfit Geelong which will bring him up to the end of the 2024 season. 

The 25-year-old was recruited in 2016 and has played a total of 79 games since debuting in 2017 against Essendon, and was a member of the player leadership group during the 2020/2021 seasons.

O'Connor -- who skippered the Kerry minors to All-Ireland glory in 2015 -- is one of five players to pen new contracts at Kardinia Park. 

“It’s a fantastic sign that Max, Mark, Ollie, Shannon and Toby see their futures here at the Cats" said general manager of football, Simon Lloyd.

“Max and Mark both have outstanding character and take ownership over driving our club standards. They play influential roles within our senior team and are consistently striving to improve the Geelong Football Club."

