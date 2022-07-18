After thousands of miles, Anna Galvin has reached her destination

It’s been one long, long road back to All-Ireland final day for Kerry ladies footballer Anna Galvin.

The Kerry captain is one of a handful of survivors from the last Kingdom panel to contest an All-Ireland final in 2012, but the gap of 10 years is not what we’re getting at here.

Yes, Galvin’s mileage is significantly higher 10 years on, but it pales in comparison to the mileage her poor car has clocked up in getting the half-forward to and from training each week.

Commuting from Dublin down to Kerry for training, and back again, sees Galvin spend 44 hours on the road each month.

A Dublin-based occupational therapist, she even goes so far as to hire a pod in Limerick for remote working purposes one day a week to both facilitate and breakup those long journeys between the capital and Tralee.

Eleven hours a week going back and forth from one side of the country to the other is a sizeable undertaking, not to mind the fact that she doesn’t get a penny in travel expenses, but victories such as Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final make every kilometre of those long journeys worthwhile.

“Absolutely, a day like this is what we are doing them for,” beamed the Kerry captain in the long tunnel underneath the Cusack Stand following their nine-point win over Mayo.

Kerry will return to GAA HQ on Sunday week, what will be the county’s first All-Ireland final appearance since 2012.

Galvin was an unused 16-year-old sub on the afternoon Kerry lost to neighbours Cork in the decider of 10 years ago and while she certainly didn’t think they’d have to wait this long to return to the concluding day of action, it’s a case of better late than never.

“Certainly I would have liked to have been back here more frequently, but sure look, 10 years later, I’ll take it. 10 years is better than none and not getting back here again.

“2012 was my first year with the Kerry seniors. I was a little, young eager sub, and now I am coming back and feeling a lot more aged. But delighted to be back again.” Their march to this year’s decider represents quite the departure from a 2021 season that ended with Kerry fighting for senior survival in the relegation play-offs.

For what feels like the first time in forever, a Kerry ladies side is putting their best foot forward in the championship.

“I don’t think we ever necessarily went away; we just mightn’t have done ourselves justice there for a couple of years. But we are certainly back playing really well as a group. With the management, as well, the pieces are falling into place nicely this year. So just delighted that we are getting performances that we have worked really hard on.”

Central to those performances and a run of four championship wins on the bounce has been an ability to find the opposition net with frightening regularity - Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s charges have bagged 13 goals across their four outings.

The addition of this ruthless streak was needed, said Galvin.

“Previously, we mightn’t have been as ruthless in front of goal, just being a bit soft and we maybe hadn’t the composure. We have focused on that, making sure we are calm, and when we get those opportunities that we take them because they don’t come around too often in games. And if you don’t take them you are going to throw games away. The forwards in general are a force to be reckoned with when they are going towards goal.”