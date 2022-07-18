Brian Cody: 'I just have huge pride for the way they performed'

Only once in the 17 previous All-Ireland senior finals that Brian Cody has presided over - the 2008 mauling of Waterford - has his Kilkenny team scored more than 2-26.

So it was no surprise that the 11-time MacCarthy Cup winning manager referenced the word 'pride' and how proud he was, over and over again, during his post match reflections.

He also took the opportunity to gently prod those who'd written Kilkenny off in the All-Ireland race weeks back.

"According to most people's predictions we weren't at the level to even have a chance of getting to an All-Ireland final," said Cody. "But I think our players just deserve fantastic admiration for the way they fought it out.

"The early goal gave them (Limerick) obviously a huge boost, great confidence and gave them that cushion the whole way nearly right up to half-time. They got some great scores. But look, half-time, four points down, it's not a big gap obviously in hurling.

"Second-half then we fought it out and fought it out, unfortunate we didn't get to where we wanted to get to but obviously we congratulate Limerick as All-Ireland champions, three-in-a-row champions, which is a huge achievement for them and, like I said, I think every Kilkenny person should be very, very proud of how the Kilkenny team performed."

Twice in the second-half, after John Donnelly's 48th minute point and then after Richie Hogan's 63rd minute score, the Cats got back to level terms but, crucially, never went ahead at any stage in the game.

Donnelly's point was preceded by Martin Keoghan's goal and it looked at that stage as if Kilkenny were coming with a serious head of steam.

"Obviously a score like that is huge but I mean you never presume anything because the quality of the opposition is so good and so strong and obviously physically they're a powerful team as well," said Cody.

"The goal was terrific for us, absolutely, but the question is just about keeping going and keeping going. The lads did that but they (Limerick) obviously were able to keep in touch with points, they kept themselves ahead on the scoreboard even though we did draw level but look, I mean just a great battle. Obviously hugely disappointed for all the players but, again, I just have huge pride for the way they performed."

It was put to Cody to compare the current Limerick three-in-a-row team to his own four-in-a-row side of 2006-2009.

"I wouldn't even begin to think about a question like that to be honest," responded Cody. "I just think they've won three All-Irelands in a row, good teams don't do that - great teams do that really. They're a top-class team. They've proven it over the last three years."

Likewise, Cody hadn't much interest in an invitation to discuss the excellence of Gearoid Hegarty who struck 1-5 and put the holders on the road to another win with a brilliant fourth minute goal.

"Limerick have excellent, excellent individuals but it's their team, you can always talk about individuals but it's always about everybody on the pitch. He did terrific things for sure and he had a lot of company on his team as well, as had we."

Richie Hogan's return for the first time all year, making him the 38th player to feature for Kilkenny competitively in the League and Championship, drew a huge cheer and he scored a cracking point. In all, subs contributed three points for Kilkenny.

"That's what it's for," said Cody of the bench. "People will always think about that when players come on and make a difference but also there were so many players on the pitch who all stood up. They were manly and they were strong and they were powerful and they just fought it out to the bitter end. They had everything you'd want them to have. One team will always go home very, very disappointed and unfortunately today that's us."