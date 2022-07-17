Player ratings: Hayes and Hegarty worth their weight in gold 

Limerick player ratings from their All-Ireland final victory.
TOP OF THE TREE: Limerick's Aaron Gillane and Kyle Hayes celebrate

Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 18:26
Michael Moynihan, Croke Park

Nickie Quaid 

His usual steady self in that first half and hit some terrific puck outs, finding his men in the middle of the field. Beaten twice in the second half but could do nothing with either shot. Spilled one late ball.

Seán Finn 

Calm and collected as ever, always available for a restart. Robbed at one stage in the corner, uncharacteristically, but came to the fore in that hectic finish. 8 

Mike Casey 

Fielded a terrific high ball and survived a hefty challenge just afterwards. Had to withstand a late siege but his physical strength anchored the Limerick defence in the closing stages.

Barry Nash 

The most prominent of the full-back line, delivered a lot of long ball in the first half. Won’t be happy with conceding two goals and didn’t get upfield as much as in previous games.

Diarmaid Byrnes 

Started off the scoring and reliable from frees, this writer’s Hurler of the Year contributed as a defender and as an attacking option, in particular shutting down the Kilkenny puck outs.

Declan Hannon 

Hannon has patented the patient sweeping role, sitting in front of his defence and relaying the ball to the men coming deep to collect it. Marshalled the defence well and contributed his trademark point, sallying upfield.

Dan Morrissey 

 Chipped in with a point when needed in the first half as he surged well out of defence. Physical power allied to calm distribution - a powerhouse display.

William O’Donoghue 

The workaholic’s workaholic, O’Donoghue was his usual self, winning ball and relaying ball, linking the play, putting in the hits. A terrific display. 9

Darragh O’Donovan 

Less prominent than his midfield partner and withdrawn in the second half. Never went missing and put his body on the line. 6 

Gearóid Hegarty 

Magnificent. Scored the first and best of the goals and hit points that would bear comparison with any scored in any final. Also displayed great vision in bringing others into the play and got through huge work.  10 

Kyle Hayes 

Rampant all through. Kilkenny never got to grips with him and his strength and power caused huge problems all through the game. Chipped in with scores himself to copper fasten a great display. 10 

Tom Morrissey 

Not his usual self in the first half, but was terrific in the second when needed - came into the game at the right time to steady the ship, and it was a suppose to see him go off.

Aaron Gillane 

Has had quieter games from play, though a goal chance beckoned in the first half and he had to improvise a kicked point. Unerring from frees, though, and in a tight game that was a huge benefit to his side.

Seamus Flanagan 

The full-forward improved as the first half wore on, with those trademark diagonal runs to the corner. Was able to win possession but didn’t always make optimum use of same. 8  

Graeme Mulcahy 

Willing worked all through, he covered huge amounts of ground as he made space for Flanagan and Gillane behind him. Substituted in the second half with Peter Casey coming in for him.

Conor Boylan 

Hit a crucial point when he came on - 8

Peter Casey 

Won some good ball when introduced and almost had a point -

Cathal O’Neill 

Introduced valuable speed to the team on his introduction and hit a point - 8

David Reidy 

Came in and got involved quickly, was unlucky for a point - 8

#All-Ireland Hurling Final
<p>Limerick manager John Kiely lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup following their victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park this afternoon</p>

John Kiely: 'We have a fantastic bunch who dedicate the entirety of their lives to hurling'

Latest

Sport
