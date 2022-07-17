Derry mourn the passing of Colm McGurk

Derry GAA chairman John Keenan has led the tributes to All-Ireland winning star, Colm McGurk, who passed away on Saturday.

McGurk was a member of the Derry side which claimed the Sam Maguire in 1993 - two year after he won an All-Ireland club football title with his beloved Lavey. He won four Derry SFC titles and a remarkable 12 SHC titles along with a provincial senior medal in 2000. McGurk also managed the Oak Leaf hurlers to Nickey Rackard Cup and Ulster U21 successes in 2017.