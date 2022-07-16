Kerry get the goals yet again as they secure All-Ireland final spot for first time in 10 years

Kerry 4-10 Mayo 0-13

A second consecutive weekend where they found the opposition net on four occasions has lifted Kerry to a first All-Ireland ladies football final appearance in 10 years.

The Kingdom’s ability to time and again carve open the Mayo defence was the difference in the first of today’s senior semi-finals, Kerry’s latest goal rush bringing their green flag tally for the championship to 13 across four games.

Darragh Long and Declan Quill’s charges thrice found a way past Mayo ‘keeper Aisling Tarpey in the first half to command a seven-point advantage at the change of ends, but it was their lone second half goal that was arguably the most crucial of the lot.

Mayo had begun the second period full of intent and landed three-in-a-row through Aoife Geraghty, Shauna Howley, and Tara Needham to pare the gap back to four.

The experienced Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh stymied the Mayo revival when kicking three of the semi-final’s next four points and Kerry’s passage to a first decider in 10 years was secured on 44 minutes as Paris McCarthy took advantage of a mistake in the Mayo defence for goal number four.

That proved to be Kerry’s last score of the hour and while their opponents dominated possession in the final quarter, they only managed one further point during this period.

As mentioned, three first half goals had Kerry in the driving seat at the interval, the Kingdom ahead by 3-6 to 0-8.

The first of those goals arrived as early as the sixth minute, Niamh Carmody’s defence-opening pass ending with half back Aishling O’Connell finding the net.

Carmody also provided a superb assist for her team’s third goal on 21 minutes, Síofra O’Shea the finisher on this occasion. It was the corner-forward’s second major of the afternoon after palming a Cáit Lynch pass to the net nine minutes in.

No more than Carmody’s distribution of possession in the final third, Lynch’s powerful and direct running from the middle sector was causing problems for an under-pressure Mayo rearguard.

Carmody’s point on 13 minutes left seven between the sides - 2-3 to 0-2 - and left the westerners in real trouble, but Michael Moyles’ charges rallied to kick six of the game’s next seven points to shave the deficit to three.

They found success in their long-ball approach, with Lisa Cafferky, Tara Needham, Shauna Howley, and Sarah Mulvihill all raising white flags from play.

But no sooner had Mayo worked themselves back into contention when they were opened up at the back for a third goal.

Kerry will meet either Donegal or reigning champions Meath in the July 31 decider.

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea (2-0); L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (0-5); A O’Connell (1-1); P McCarthy (1-0); E Costello, N Carmody, D O’Leary, C Lynch (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: S Howley (0-4, 0-2 frees); T Needham (0-3, 0-1 free); A Geraghty (0-2); S Cafferky, S Mulvihill, L Cafferky, C Whyte (0-1 each).

Kerry: C Butler; J O’Sullivan, K Cronin, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; L Scanlon, C Lynch; A Galvin, N Carmody, P McCarthy; S O’Shea, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: A Dillane for O’Sullivan (HT); E McGlynn for McCarthy (45); N Ní Chonchúir for O’Leary (52); N Broderick for Murphy (54); C Evans for Carmody (56).

Mayo: A Tarpey; E Ronayne, R Flynn, D Caldwell; T O’Connor, F McHale, K Sullivan; S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Howley, S Walsh, S Mulvihill; L Cafferky, C Whyte, T Needham.

Subs: C Nyland for Mulvihill (HT); L Wallace for Sullivan (48); S McCarney for Whyte (52); J Mortimer for McHale, S El Massry for Ronayne (both 56).

Referee: J Murphy (Carlow).