Kilkenny name unchanged team for All-Ireland final clash with Limerick

Brian Cody has named the Kilkenny panel to take on Limerick in this Sunday's eagerly awaited All-Ireland hurling final
UNCHANGED: Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has named an unchanged team for Sunday's final. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 21:29
John Fogarty

Brian Cody has announced the same Kilkenny 15 that began their All-Ireland semi-final victory over Clare for Sunday’s final clash with Limerick.

Walter Walsh is kept on the bench despite impressing upon his second half introduction against the Banner, while Conor Fogarty is fit enough to be listed in the replacements at the expense of Darragh Corcoran.

If the team lines out as named, it will be the first time in the championship that the Cats have gone with the same personnel for two games in a row.

KILKENNY (SHC v Limerick): Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Michael Carey (Young Irelands), Richie Reid (c, Ballyhale Shamrocks), Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels); Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Conor Browne (James Stephens); TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan); Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks). 

Subs: Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s), Conor Delaney (Erins Own), David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), James Maher (St Lachtain’s), Conor Fogarty (Erins Own), Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro), Alan Murphy (Glenmore), Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), John Donnelly (Thomastown), Richie Hogan (Danesfort), Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge).

