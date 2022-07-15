Limerick name unchanged team for All-Ireland final clash with Kilkenny

Hurler of the year Cian Lynch’s ankle issue has ruled him out of Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final as Limerick have named an unchanged side from the semi-final win over Galway.
Lynch, who only returned to the matchday panel for the semi-final last Sunday week after recovering from a hamstring injury which sidelined him for 10 weeks, damaged his ankle in training last weekend.
Lynch and Peter Casey, who is among the substitutes, are the only players absent from the team that beat Cork in last year’s decider. Barry Murphy comes onto the bench for Lynch.
Nickie Quaid (Effin); Seán Finn (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (c, Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane); William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon); Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock).
Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Richie English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Barry Murphy (Doon), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Oisín O’Reilly (Kilmallock), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca).