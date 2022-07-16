Stephen Lucey: The Limerick public knew 2007 couldn’t be repeated

In 2007, John Kiely was three years shy of taking over the Limerick intermediates but the circus of distractions that drowned the county before that year’s All-Ireland final clash with Kilkenny left an indelible impression on him.

Less than an hour after qualifying for their next final in 2018, he was setting the rules of engagement with the media before he started his post semi-final press conference.

“Do not contact any of our group or I will shut the whole thing down. Okay? That’s it. Please give us the space to manage it."

He later repeated for emphasis: “If one player is contacted directly I will shut the whole thing down. Right? Let’s go.”

Kiely later explained he felt a duty to give his squad the space to perform in the final against Galway.

“I wanted to protect the people that mean most to me and I was protecting the Limerick players.”

Things were so different in 2007. From the moment they shocked Waterford to Richie Bennis’ face appearing on the large screen an hour before the throw-in to the raptures of the green and white masses, Limerick were swallowed by the hype of a first final appearance in 11 years.

“The worst thing I ended up doing was driving around Limerick the Friday night before the final with 52 tickets to distribute,” recalls then full-back Stephen Lucey. “The week before the final, we had an open night after a training session in the Gaelic Grounds and there were tables and chairs all laid out for us to sign autographs under the Mackey Stand.

"Every single one of us was there and there were thousands of supporters. We were there for two to three hours signing things. It could have been handled better but that was just part of it at the time. The hype was mad but you can’t compare that era with now."

He explains: "Not just the strength and conditioning and the game but how things were done off the field. I remember the interviews the players did in 2018 and they were all measured. People were forewarned not to upset them and they were protected. The general Limerick public knew what went on in 2007 couldn’t be repeated.”

Limerick’s start in that final was hellish, Henry Shefflin wrestling Lucey to score Kilkenny’s second goal, but they won the remaining 60 minutes by a couple of points and were within six when Ollie Moran found the net in the third quarter.

“The longer away you get from that final, the harder it is to remember,” admits Lucey. “I had to read up on it again during the week and it was worse than I remembered. I guess you could say that Kilkenny were ruthless and they targeted Seamus Hickey.

"They were nine points (2-3) to no score up after 10 minutes. We were better after that but they always held us at arm’s length. You could say they never went above third gear after that. We didn’t play to our ability but if they had played to their maximum and us to ours they would have won but sport never works that way.”

Given Lucey was able to play football and hurling for his county as a doctor, there is every chance he would be able to juggle his demanding profession with what’s demanded of hurling now. But there is no envy of the heights the players now hit.

“I’ve spoken about this with Niall Moran and I would absolutely love to be part of what the players have now. The management and coaching the players are exposed to now, I’d love that. I’m not jealous of their success one bit. Time moves on and if any lads have regrets it would be those who retired in 2017 before the first All-Ireland.

“I think everyone in Limerick is just loving this for what it is. Every patient, every former player, every club person I’ve talked to, they all say the same – we're just living through great glory days having been starved for so many years.

“Everything goes in cycles. Some lads will go past their best and the management and coaches won’t stay forever. With each departure, another brick in the wall goes and as much as you want to replace like with like that doesn’t always happen.

“I think this group know what they have and are determined to make the most of it while they can. They’re coming into the final knowing they have to improve on what they showed in the semi-final and that’s a good place to be.

"Unlike 2019, they’re coming in after winning a recent tight game. Beating Cork in the quarter-final was a huge help for Kilkenny that year. It’ll be nerve-racking, I’m expecting an unmerciful battle with Kilkenny but Limerick haven’t yet played to their potential.”