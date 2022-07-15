Heat of the battle: Met Eireann predict temperatures to rise to 28 degrees celsius at Croker for All-Ireland final 

Met Eireann has predicted that temperatures could rise to 28 degrees at Croke Park for the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday.

Conditions at GAA HQ are set to be very hot, with constant sunshine expected across the day in the capital.

Sunday will be quite a nice day, dry and generally quite sunny," Met Eireann weather forecaster Aoife Kealy told the Irish Examiner.

"Temperatures in Dublin could rise up to 27 degrees, maybe even touching the 28 degree mark, so it'll feel very, very hot in that sunshine."

Kealy also issued advice to those travelling to the game or enjoying the spectacle outdoors.

"The big thing for people is to make sure that they take care on Sunday, I know everybody is excited about the prospect of summer weather, but we do have to remember that this kind of heat can have some harmful impacts.

"So it's important to make sure that you are protecting yourself from the sun, suncream, wearing a cap etc..."

Kealy advised that the UV will be hottest between 11 am and 3pm on Sunday, and reiterated the importance of staying hydrated in the afternoon heat.

Meanwhile, the GAA will authorise an additional water carrier and the placement of water bottles all over the field.

The Central Competitions Control Committee is taking extra precautions to guarantee player safety.

Teams in hurling are only allowed three water/hurley bearers, but for the match between Kilkenny and Limerick, that number will rise to four. The carriers can only enter the field of play to replace a hurley, therefore players must approach the sideline to get water.