All-Ireland final: TUS Gaelic Grounds to run fan zone for supporters 

Not one but three giant screens will be in place at the home of Limerick GAA where locals are invited to go and watch the decider against Kilkenny.
Limerick manager John Kiely at the Gaelic Grounds. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 12:00
Eoghan Cormican

For Limerick supporters who either cannot get their hands on a golden ticket or are simply content to remain on Shannonside this Sunday, there will be plenty of the big-match atmosphere on offer at TUS Gaelic Grounds.

As well as the big game itself, over 20 face-painters will be on hand at TUS Gaelic Grounds to ensure no attendee is without a splash of Limerick colour, while the band, Acoustra, will take to the stage when doors open at 2pm to whip the expectant large crowd up to fever pitch.

Tickets are on sale from just €10 at Ticketmaster.ie. Family tickets are €25 for two adults and three children, with €5 for each additional child. Under 16s must be accompanied.

This is the first such All-Ireland final event at TUS Gaelic Grounds since 2018 when approximately 20,000 people turned up at the Ennis Road venue to watch the county lift Liam MacCarthy for the first time since 1973.

