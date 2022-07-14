Liam Sheedy rules out return to Tipperary hurling job 

Liam Sheedy has ruled out a return to the Tipperary hurling hot seat after it was revealed this morning that Colm Bonnar was 'relieved' of his duties.

Bonnar had a three-year term with the county, but the board has decided to look elsewhere just one year into his term.

Sheedy has managed Tipperary on two previous occasions, from 2008 to 2010, and from 2018 to 2021, winning two All-Irelands while at the helm.

The Portroe man led the hurlers to an All-Ireland title in 2019, defeating Brian Cody's Kilkenny in the decider.

Asked if he had any interest in a third stint in the Tipp hot seat, Sheedy said it is not something he is currently interested in.

"No, no notion.

"It's tough for Colm, he went in, championship didn't go well, it's never a nice place to be.

"It's never nice when it ends like that, but I suppose that three-year contracts mean nothing, there's a review every year."

Sheedy continued: "I'd have a certain amount of sympathy for Colm, I don't think anybody wanted it to finish this way for him, he should be remembered for what he was for Tipperary - an incredible, iconic figure inside the white lines."

"For whatever reason, last year hasn't gone well and it sounds like there was a bit of discontent and maybe the best thing to do was to part company."

Now that Sheedy has ruled himself out, the likes of Brendan Cummins, Liam Cahill, Darragh Egan and James Woodlock may well be on the interview list for the Premier County.

Cahill has been in charge of Waterford for the last two years, and may well be tempted back to manage his own county for the 2023 campaign.