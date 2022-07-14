Liam Sheedy rules out return to Tipperary hurling job 

It was revealed this morning that Colm Bonnar was 'relieved' of his duties as Tipp boss.
Liam Sheedy rules out return to Tipperary hurling job 

NO GO: Former Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 16:19
Shane Donovan

Liam Sheedy has ruled out a return to the Tipperary hurling hot seat after it was revealed this morning that Colm Bonnar was 'relieved' of his duties.

Bonnar had a three-year term with the county, but the board has decided to look elsewhere just one year into his term.

Sheedy has managed Tipperary on two previous occasions, from 2008 to 2010, and from 2018 to 2021, winning two All-Irelands while at the helm.  

The Portroe man led the hurlers to an All-Ireland title in 2019, defeating Brian Cody's Kilkenny in the decider. 

Asked if he had any interest in a third stint in the Tipp hot seat, Sheedy said it is not something he is currently interested in. 

"No, no notion. 

"It's tough for Colm, he went in, championship didn't go well, it's never a nice place to be. 

"It's never nice when it ends like that, but I suppose that three-year contracts mean nothing, there's a review every year."

Sheedy continued: "I'd have a certain amount of sympathy for Colm, I don't think anybody wanted it to finish this way for him, he should be remembered for what he was for Tipperary - an incredible, iconic figure inside the white lines."

"For whatever reason, last year hasn't gone well and it sounds like there was a bit of discontent and maybe the best thing to do was to part company."

Now that Sheedy has ruled himself out, the likes of Brendan Cummins, Liam Cahill, Darragh Egan and James Woodlock may well be on the interview list for the Premier County.

Cahill has been in charge of Waterford for the last two years, and may well be tempted back to manage his own county for the 2023 campaign.

More in this section

Gavin White with Paddy Durcan 26/6/2022 O'Connor pessimistic about Gavin White's chances of making All-Ireland final 
Dalo's All Ireland Hurling Final Preview: Cody v Kiely, the clash of styles, Lynch injury doubt, impacts off the bench and much more! Dalo's All Ireland Hurling Final Preview: Cody v Kiely, the clash of styles, Lynch injury doubt, impacts off the bench and much more!
Armagh v Kerry - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Kerry ladies hope to make Centre of Excellence a permanent home
<p>No way forward: Colm Bonnar was sacked as Tipperary hurling boss on Thursday morning. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

'Extremely disappointed' Bonnar hits out at Tipperary sacking

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices