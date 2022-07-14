Colm Bonnar's Tipperary reign comes to an end 

Colm Bonnar’s reign as Tipperary senior hurling manager has come to an end with immediate effect.

A statement released by the Tipperary County Board this morning reads: “The management committee of Tipperary GAA met last night to discuss the 2022 senior hurling season.

“Following a very comprehensive review the management committee have made the decision to relieve Colm Bonnar from his duties as Tipperary senior hurling manager.

“Tipperary GAA wish to thank Colm for his contribution during his time as senior hurling manager and wish him well in to the future.

“Tipperary GAA will be making no further comment in relation to this decision.” An All-Ireland senior hurling medallist with Tipperary, Bonnar was previously a selector with Waterford under Gerald McCarthy as well as managing Wexford and Carlow.

His tenure began with a defeat at the hands of Kerry in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup last January and ended with Tipperary’s heaviest defeat at the hands of Cork in eighty years, their fourth defeat in a row in the Munster senior hurling championship.

Speculation will now centre on his replacement, and in particular the possibility that Liam Cahill, who managed Waterford to the 2020 All-Ireland senior hurling final, might return to his native Tipperary to take over.

Cahill enjoyed All-Ireland success with Tipperary at minor and U20 level but recently featured on Spórt Iris on TG4, however, to discuss his plans to remain with Waterford.

“We are all very adamant that we will dust ourselves down and pick ourselves up and go again,” said Cahill.

“That’s what we do as players and management, and we can’t wait for next December to come around and get back on the horse again, and get going.” Ends