Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran step down from Tipperary management team

Tipperary and Waterford’s senior hurling management teams are expected to be confirmed in the coming week with changes in one or both counties anticipated.
Colm Bonnar has completed the first of three seasons as manager but he will be without a couple of his management team if he is to remain in charge in 2023.
Coach Tommy Dunne and selector Paul Curran have stepped down and it is understood senior players have raised concerns about elements of preparation during this season.
Thereports there is currently a review taking place of the injury-hit season in which Tipperary lost all four of their Munster SHC round robin games and finished fourth of six teams in Division 1, Group B.
In his third season at the helm, Cahill guided Waterford to a national league title but they too failed to qualify for the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland SHC having lost to Limerick, Cork and Clare.
Cahill indicated early last month that he would be staying on but he had yet to discuss plans for 2023 with the county executive and players.