Duggan: Wall and Lally departures won't lead to  end of Meath All-Ireland challenge 

Emma Duggan has insisted that this isn't Meath's last chance of All-Ireland success despite losing Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally to the AFLW.

The duo will depart when Meath's Championship campaign is over and given how the LGFA and AFLW seasons now virtually overlap, and increasing moves towards full-time professionalism in Australia, there are no guarantees that they'll be back.

Reigning Player of the Year Wall and 2021 All-Star nominee Lally will feature again on Saturday when holders Meath play Donegal in their All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.

Asked if she senses this is Meath's last opportunity for success with this group, Duggan shook her head.

"No, I don't think so, I don't think that's the way we've been looking at it at all," said Duggan, whose last gasp point against Galway last weekend secured their semi-final place. "The two girls have worked hard over the last few years to get that opportunity (in Australia) and I'm living in hope that they'll certainly be back for another season, if it works out that way. I wouldn't say it's our last opportunity to go for it but it will be a special way to send them off this year anyway. So hopefully we can get the win at the weekend and push on for the final."

All-Star Duggan, who netted in last year's All-Ireland final to help secure Meath's maiden title, reiterated that she hasn't ruled out heading Down Under herself.

"Look, I wouldn't say no," she said. "Obviously right now it's not something I've been thinking of so I can't give a straight answer now but you never know. In the future it might be something that will work out that way but for now I'm fully focused on football for the next few years."

On a remarkable quarter-final weekend, All-Ireland favourites Dublin were dumped out by Donegal and third favourites Cork were beaten by Mayo.

"I think I saw something that this is the first time that neither of those teams has been in a semi-final in 20 or 30 years," said Duggan. "They've shown that dominance and that's something we want to show as well. Obviously getting back to an All-Ireland final and hopefully winning another All-Ireland would definitely solidify that as well."

With Mayo set to face Kerry in Saturday's other semi-final, Duggan noted that opportunity is knocking for several teams now.

"It's the most open championship I've ever seen, not even played in, but watched as well. If you were to say at the start of the year that this would be the last four teams in the competition, I think you probably would have been laughed at, not having Dublin or Cork there."

Duggan struck 1-2 in last weekend's dramatic win over Galway, her match winning point coming with just 19 seconds of the game remaining. It was a high, looping kick from the right wing that landed on the crossbar and bounced over.

"The opportunity arose for me and you have to take them," she said. "I didn't realise there was so little time left on the clock. I thought if it went wide, we'd get another opportunity but it obviously wasn't the case."

The following afternoon she was in Croke Park to watch Sean O'Shea perform similar heroics for Kerry against Dublin.

"Seanie O'Shea was absolutely incredible," said Duggan. "It was incredible going into Croke Park and actually experiencing the whole atmosphere. It's a change from being on the pitch, especially for a Dublin and Kerry match, you can't beat it."

