Westmeath break new ground with Tailteann Cup success

Tailteann Cup final

Westmeath 2-14

Cavan 1-13

Mickey Graham will take time out to consider his position as Cavan manager, admitting he's 'privileged and honoured' to have done the job.

The man who guided the Breffni to Ulster success in 2020 sounded a reflective note after Saturday's Tailteann Cup final defeat.

Graham looked all set to preside over another significant Cavan triumph when the Division 4 champions led by three points with 57 minutes on the clock at Croke Park.

But the loss of former All-Star midfielder Thomas Galligan to a straight red card, for what was adjudged to have been a dangerous shoulder charge on man of the match Ronan O'Toole, changed the game.

Westmeath reeled off 1-4 in response, including a wonderful solo goal by substitute Kieran Martin, to claim the inaugural title and an exemption from next year's competition.

"I'm four years here and I'll definitely have to assess the situation but I'll not make any decision just right now because I said it to the boys, we've a few lads there too who have been around a long time and I told them not to make any decisions," said Graham.

"This isn't the time, let the dust settle. Go on a holiday and just recharge the batteries. Sometimes change is good and I'll have to sit down and talk to the players, maybe in a couple of weeks' time and see what their thought process is but also myself, the inter-county management game is a tough gig.

"It's 24/7, seven days a week and it does take its toll on you, mentally moreso than anything else. You try to do your best for Cavan football as a Cavan man, sometimes it doesn't happen and sometimes it does."

It looked so good for the Ulster semi-finalists approaching the hour mark having put themselves in pole position with a strong third quarter performance.

They'd turned a two-point half-time deficit into a 1-13 to 1-10 lead thanks to a 1-4 scoring blitz between the 39th and 56th minutes.

But they didn't score again after Paddy Lynch's 56th minute point, the dismissal of Galligan appearing to swing the game back in Westmeath's favour.

"I thought Thomas was coming in for a big hit, he probably just mistimed it more than anything else," said Graham. "I don't think there was anything malicious there but obviously Barry (Cassidy) had other ideas on it."

Graham described it as an 'opportunity missed' to score a memorable win for the county though acknowledged that Westmeath were 'probably the better team over the course of the game'.

Westmeath had fought back to level terms at 1-13 apiece when former captain and 2015 All-Star nominee Martin burst through the centre of Cavan's defence and rifled a shot to the net. That goal remained between the teams for the next seven minutes until Ronan Wallace added an insurance point for Westmeath.

Cavan had a great opportunity to level the game in the 72nd minute but substitute Conor Madden's goalbound effort was blocked by Westmeath skipper Kevin Maguire.

"What an inspirational captain," said Westmeath manager Jack Cooney of Maguire. "I'm delighted he got to lift the silverware."

Cavan struggled to cope with Ronan O'Toole who, after strong Croke Park performances this season against Kildare and Offaly, delivered again with 0-5, all from play. It was O'Toole that delivered the sumptuous kick pass for the opening goal too, Lorcan Dolan tucking that one away in the 28th minute.

"As a child you're wondering will you ever get a day like that - and it's happened now," said O'Toole of the experience.

Scorers for Westmeath: R O'Toole (0-5); K Martin, L Dolan (1-0 each); J Heslin (2 frees), S McCartan (1 '45)(0-3 each); L Loughlin (0-2 each); R Wallace (0-1).

Scorers for Cavan: P Faulkner (1-0); G McKiernan (1 free), G Smith, P Lynch (0-3 each); S Smith, O Kiernan, J Smith, J McLoughlin (0-1 each).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Gonoud, J Smith, K Maguire; R Wallace, D Lynch, J Dolan; R Connellan, S Duncan; S McCartan, R O'Toole, J Lynam; L Loughlin, J Heslin, L Dolan.

Subs: G Egan for Lynam (58); K Martin for L Dolan (60); A Gardiner for Loughlin (70).

CAVAN: R Galligan; N Carolan, K Brady, P Faulkner; J McLoughlin, C Moynagh, C Brady; T Galligan, K Clarke; O Kiernan, G McKiernan, G Smith; J Smith, P Lynch, C Madden.

Subs: S Smith for Madden (h/t); M Reilly for C Brady (51); L Fortune for Moynagh (66); C O'Reilly for K Brady & C Madden for Clarke (71).

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry).