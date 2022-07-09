Comer dazzles as Galway reach first All-Ireland SFC final in 21 years

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Galway 2-8

Derry 1-6

Damien Comer scored two second-half goals as Galway qualified in style for their first All-Ireland SFC final in 21 years.

The Connacht champions’ defence was impressive in absorbing and subduing an admittedly limited Derry offense, holding them to a single point from play between the 12th and 65th minutes.

Galway had started the second half brightly and had three points on the board, all frees from Shane Walsh’s left boot, when Brendan Rodgers slipped as Comer retrieved a Seán Daly ball and put the ball under Odhrán Lynch in the 47th minute.

Comer beat Lynch again in the 64th minute to cap the victory when he finished to an empty net as Lynch had added to the outfield numbers. Daly supplied Liam Silke who measured his pass to Comer and the maroon numbers in the 68,830 audience were in raptures. Substitute Lachlan Murray managed an additional time consolation goal for Derry.

The major talking point of the first half came when Shane Walsh’ additional time 45, which clearly went between the posts, was adjudged to have gone wide by HawkEye after the umpires had deemed it was a score.

After a half-time review by officials including GAA director of games administration Feargal McGill who entered the field, the score was eventually restored and the teams were all square at the interval, 0-4 apiece.

Informed about the point before the restart, Rory Gallagher would have reason to call for Conor Glass’ 18th minute effort to also be looked at again given it also was a marginal call. HawkEye was suspended for the rest of the evening.

Comer, who won the 45, did point soon after Walsh’s kick to conclude a testing opening half when Galway were happy to play the patience game, holding Derry scoreless for 22 minutes before Gareth McKinless was fortunate to win a 34th minute free that Shane McGuigan converted.

Galway didn’t trouble the scoreboard until the 22nd minute themselves by which stage Derry had three on the board, Brendan Rodgers advancing forward for a couple of them. Niall Loughlin was the other scorer after a clever dummy inside but it was a rare piece of ingenuity in a half to forget.

Scorers for Galway: D. Comer (2-2); S. Walsh (0-4, 3 frees, 1 45); S. Daly, J. Heaney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Derry: S. McGuigan (0-3, 2 frees); B. Rodgers (0-2); N. Loughlin (0-1).

GALWAY: C. Gleeson; J. Glynn, S. Kelly (c), L. Silke; D. McHugh, J. Daly, K. Molloy; P. Conroy, C. McDaid; P. Kelly, M. Tierney, J. Heaney; R. Finnerty, D. Comer, S. Walsh.

Subs for Galway: F. Ó Laoí for J. Heaney (61); B. Mannion for D. Comer, D. Conneely for R. Finnerty (both 68); Paul Kelly for Patrick Kelly (70+3).

DERRY: O. Lynch; C. McCluskey, B. Rodgers, C. McKaigue (c); C. Doherty, P. McGrogan, S. Downey; C. Glass, G. McKinless; N. Toner, P. Cassidy, E. Doherty; N. Loughlin, S. McGuigan, B. Heron.

Subs for Derry: E. Bradley for S. Downey (44); L. Murray for N. Toner (56); B. McCarron for B. Heron (61).

Referee: B. Cawley (Kildare).