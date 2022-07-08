Footballing Cats ready to show Cody and co. they can cut it too as they march on to junior final

A week before the Kilkenny hurlers head to Croke Park for the All-Ireland hurling final, their junior footballers will seek to make their own history there.

Late goals from Mick Kenny and Mick Malone sealed a dramatic All-Ireland JFC semi-final win at Abbotstown, the Cats overcoming London by 3-11 to 2-9.

Malone finished with a superb 2-3 while Kenny, who was twice taken off for treatment on a bloodied nose, struck 1-4 in a surprisingly high quality encounter.

The big win has secured Kilkenny's place in Sunday's final against New York at Croke Park on the underbill to the Kerry v Dublin All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

New York overcame Warwickshire 1-8 to 0-6 in the other junior semi-final which was also played at the GAA's National Games Development Centre.

Kilkenny will fancy their chances after the impressive win over a London side that had previously beaten Warwickshire in the All-Britain final. But they might have made life a little easier having soared seven points clear after an excellent third quarter.

They scored 1-4 without reply in that period to move 1-11 to 0-7 ahead having been tied at 0-7 apiece at the interval.

Malone struck the goal following a strong run in from the left though London responded with their own unanswered 2-2, Shay Rafter hitting both goals.

Kilkenny trailed by one with five minutes remaining but those Kenny and Malone goals, both excellent scores, propelled them to a memorable win.

London lost Matthew Tierney to a 57th minute red card and full-forward Conor Spinks to a stoppage time black card.

Four-time All-Ireland hurling medallist Paul Murphy played at full-back for Kilkenny while another former senior hurler, Ciaran Wallace, lined out at number six.

It will be an exciting trip to Croke Park for Kilkenny manager Christy Walsh, a Kilmoyley man who will cheer on his native Kerry in the senior football encounter afterwards.

New York's progress was more straightforward with Shay McElligot their key performer in a 1-8 to 0-6 win over Warwickshire.

Johnny McGeeney's side had to be patient as Warwickshire set themselves up to play a counter attacking game and just five points were scored in the first 29 minutes.

Crucially, New York scored four of those to lead 0-4 to 0-1 and McElligot's goal before the interval left them 1-5 to 0-2 clear.

Warwickshire got the gap back to three points with second-half scores from Michael McGettrick, Conal Downing and James Connolly but that was as close as they came.