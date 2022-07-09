Seamus Moynihan: 'It’s about time Kerry stood up and were counted'

Seamus Moynihan has called on Kerry to put an end to their 13-year wait to beat Dublin in a championship game in tomorrow’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The Kingdom legend says there is an onus on this group of players to stop the rot against their age-old rivals, which extends to six games in total.

David Moran is the only player on the current panel who knows what it is like to beat the Blues when it matters. Too many years have elapsed since Kerry’s stunning 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final win, says four-time All-Ireland winner Moynihan.

“Dublin have the experience of winning All-Irelands but it’s about time Kerry stood up and were counted. We nearly got over the line in 2019 but we have been on the wrong side against Dublin since 2009. It’s just a long, long time. We’ve lost five times and the one replay. I’m not putting pressure on Kerry, that’s just a reality.”

Moynihan heard Jack O’Connor speak of the Kerry players “yearning for a cut at the Dubs” since the 2019 All-Ireland final replay and he hopes that is the mindset. “It’s the real culchie v jackeen game and Dublin have been the dominant team for the last 10 years so it’s obvious Kerry are relishing the opportunity to go up and try and beat them in Croke Park.

“But they can’t expect to do it by playing for 35 minutes. You have to get into it from the word ‘go’ and we need performances from our big players. It should be an exciting game between two teams packed with quality. It could be down to something as simple as who is missing from the team and who isn’t.”

Like others who have given their tuppence worth in the build-up, Moynihan believes it could come down to which of Con O’Callaghan and David Clifford are available.

“Con is as important to Dublin as David Clifford is to Kerry. Con has been there, done that and has the Celtic Crosses in his back pocket and has been an exceptional player over the last couple of years.

“If Con is missing, then it’s a huge swing to Kerry whereas if it’s David who isn’t fit and right then that will be a huge challenge for Kerry and you saw that in extra-time against Tyrone last year. Whatever way that will go could be the way the game goes because they are so instrumental to their counties.”

Moynihan can’t speak for Dublin who eased past Cork in the second half of their quarter-final last Saturday week. However, after a relatively facile Munster campaign, he reckons the Mayo game couldn’t have come at a better time for Kerry.

“We certainly needed the Mayo game and for 40-45 minutes of that game we looked like we hadn’t been tested and hadn’t a game in quite some time whereas Mayo had two qualifier games and were certainly sharper. If they brought their shooting boots, it could have been a lot different.

"Thankfully, they didn’t take those chances and Kerry with a few substitutions coming on then pushed on, were very comfortable and played a nice brand of football. We want that Kerry to be turning up from the start the next day. Another 40-45 minutes like that against Dublin and Kerry will be beaten because Dublin have a lot of winners and will go for the jugular.”

At least Kerry kept another clean sheet against Mayo, their ninth of the regular season. Only Conor McManus from a penalty and Darren McCurry have scored goals against them this year and Moynihan tips his hat to O’Connor and Paddy Tally for their work with the defence and others funnelling back.

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating and one goal from play in such a long of time is a fantastic achievement and great turnaround when you go back to August last year and we conceded three goals to Tyrone when we were wide open. Tyrone’s goals were well-executed, but we made it easy for them.

“You have to give credit to the management and especially Paddy Tally because he was brought in to the change the defensive structure. What they’ve done is fantastic and there is great work-rate and structure.

“The spine of the defence, which has been an issue, is very solid. Tadhg Morley and Jason Foley have played great football from the league into the championship, and we haven’t had that for a while. We’re not conceding goals and the one thing we can’t afford to do against Dublin is allow them space."