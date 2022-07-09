Is this the day that Kerry shout enough is enough?

Gaelic football’s closest to perfect pairing has rarely felt as imperfect. All-Ireland contenders they certainly are, and their last eight SFC ties have produced champions, but not since 2001 have their credentials been as questioned.

Both teams are suspect under high ball. Kerry may have only coughed up one goal from play all year but like that Darren McCurry goal in Killarney, Kevin McLoughlin’s chance which whizzed over the bar last day out came from a long delivery. Jack O’Connor knows Dublin’s aerial ability can be exposed too and Paul Geaney’s skills under a dropping ball would be best suited closer to goal.