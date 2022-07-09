Is this the day that Kerry shout enough is enough?

Gaelic football’s closest to perfect pairing has rarely felt as imperfect. All-Ireland contenders they certainly are, and their last eight SFC ties have produced champions, but not since 2001 have their credentials been as questioned.
Both teams are suspect under high ball. Kerry may have only coughed up one goal from play all year but like that Darren McCurry goal in Killarney, Kevin McLoughlin’s chance which whizzed over the bar last day out came from a long delivery. Jack O’Connor knows Dublin’s aerial ability can be exposed too and Paul Geaney’s skills under a dropping ball would be best suited closer to goal.
The big match-ups seem almost preordained but in the Dublin half of the field – Fitzsimons/David Clifford, John Small/O’Shea, Lee Gannon/Paudie Clifford. As he did in 2019, you can expect that Tom O’Sullivan will take up Con O’Callaghan if the Dublin star is fit but Kerry won’t be shifting the central defensive planks for man-marking jobs.
Kerry aren’t slouches particularly in defence but they must be mindful of Dublin exposing their slight lack of pace upfront. Dublin may look to mismatch Eoin Murchan on somebody and use him as a springboard to initiate attacks.
Gone are the days when Dublin were able to replace like for like in games. James McCarthy’s expected return will be welcome because other than David Byrne there was no experience brought off the bench. Kerry, on the other hand, have a former captain and two scoring forwards who will be hurt that they’re not starting.
Pain is a major factor tomorrow. This golden generation of Kerry should be bristling that this is year five or six for most of them and they’ve nothing to show for it. Dublin’s fall at this stage last year must gnaw at them too. In a game of margins, just enough indicators including suffering point to the Munster champions.
Kerry.