Mayo unchanged for All-Ireland final showdown with Galway 

The inside line of Cathal Keaveney from Parke Keelogues Crimlin, vice-captain Ronan Clarke and, notably, star-man Niall Hurley are always a constant threat.
Mayo unchanged for All-Ireland final showdown with Galway 

MARKSMAN: Mayo's Niall Hurley celebrates scoring a goal as Kildare's Niall Cramer looks on dejected

Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 09:18
Cian Locke

Mayo GAA minor football manager Sean Deane has named the same team and panel that defeated Kerry last time out for today's Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland Minor Football Final against Galway at Dr. Hyde Park in Roscommon.

Balla's David Dolan continues in goal after a terrific performance in the semi-final with the same six defenders named for the eighth consecutive game in a row. 

Rio Mortimer, Castlebar Mitchels John MacMonagle and Westport's Lorcan Silke have excelled in the full-back line all season. 

Liam Maloney, Colm McHale from Bohola Moy Davitts and the hard-running Paul Gilmore make up the half back line once again.

Jack Keane from Hollymount/Carramore and Luke Feeney will wear eight and nine tonight. 

Upfront, Mayo's half-forward line of James Maheady, Dara Hurley and vice-captain Diarmuid Duffy have aided their team handsomely in all aspects of the game.

The inside line of Cathal Keaveney from Parke Keelogues Crimlin, vice-captain Ronan Clarke and, notably, star-man Niall Hurley are always a constant threat.

MAYO: D Dolan (Balla); R Mortimer (Claremorris), J McMonagle (Castlebar Mitchels), L Silke (Westport); L Maloney (Cill Chomain), C McHale (Bohola Moy Davitts), P Gilmore (Claremorris); J Keane (Hollymount/Carramore), L Feeney (Ballina Stephenites); J Maheady (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), D Hurley (Claremorris), D Duffy (Ballinrobe); C Keaveney (Parke Keelogues Crimlin), R Clarke (Bohola Moy Davitts), N Hurley (Claremorris).

SUBS: C Meaney (Westport), J Finn (Mayo Gaels), C Kelly (Kilmeena), O Armstrong (Knockmore), D Gallagher (Davitts), Z Collins (Islandeady), A Boukioud (Bohola Moy Davitts), O Cronin (Balla), S O'Dowd (Kilmovee Shamrocks).

More in this section

Deane's early strike sets Carbery on way to comfortable win over Avondhu Deane's early strike sets Carbery on way to comfortable win over Avondhu
GAA Congress Anger as LGFA increases mileage rates for its officials while players go uncompensated
David Clifford celebrates scoring a goal 26/6/2022 Clifford and McCarthy expected to be fit but O'Callaghan still unclear for Dubs-Kerry clash
<p>PwC GPA Player of the Month in ladies' football, Doireann O'Sullivan of Cork, with her award at St. Finbarrs GAA in Cork. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

After almost calling time on Rebel career, O'Sullivan relishing being back to her best

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices