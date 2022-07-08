Mayo unchanged for All-Ireland final showdown with Galway 

Mayo GAA minor football manager Sean Deane has named the same team and panel that defeated Kerry last time out for today's Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland Minor Football Final against Galway at Dr. Hyde Park in Roscommon.
Balla's David Dolan continues in goal after a terrific performance in the semi-final with the same six defenders named for the eighth consecutive game in a row.
Rio Mortimer, Castlebar Mitchels John MacMonagle and Westport's Lorcan Silke have excelled in the full-back line all season.
Liam Maloney, Colm McHale from Bohola Moy Davitts and the hard-running Paul Gilmore make up the half back line once again.
Jack Keane from Hollymount/Carramore and Luke Feeney will wear eight and nine tonight.
Upfront, Mayo's half-forward line of James Maheady, Dara Hurley and vice-captain Diarmuid Duffy have aided their team handsomely in all aspects of the game.
The inside line of Cathal Keaveney from Parke Keelogues Crimlin, vice-captain Ronan Clarke and, notably, star-man Niall Hurley are always a constant threat.
D Dolan (Balla); R Mortimer (Claremorris), J McMonagle (Castlebar Mitchels), L Silke (Westport); L Maloney (Cill Chomain), C McHale (Bohola Moy Davitts), P Gilmore (Claremorris); J Keane (Hollymount/Carramore), L Feeney (Ballina Stephenites); J Maheady (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), D Hurley (Claremorris), D Duffy (Ballinrobe); C Keaveney (Parke Keelogues Crimlin), R Clarke (Bohola Moy Davitts), N Hurley (Claremorris).
C Meaney (Westport), J Finn (Mayo Gaels), C Kelly (Kilmeena), O Armstrong (Knockmore), D Gallagher (Davitts), Z Collins (Islandeady), A Boukioud (Bohola Moy Davitts), O Cronin (Balla), S O'Dowd (Kilmovee Shamrocks).