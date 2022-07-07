Clifford and McCarthy expected to be fit but O'Callaghan still unclear for Dubs-Kerry clash

David Clifford and James McCarthy are expected to be fit for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final but doubts remain about the availability of Con O’Callaghan.

Three-time All-Star Clifford suffered an ankle strain in last Sunday week’s semi-final win over Mayo after he landed awkwardly after standing on a ball in the first half. That followed the calf issue he carried into the game, which forced him out of the Munster final against Limerick.

Eight-time All-Ireland winner McCarthy is understood to be ready for the game having sat out the quarter-final victory over Cork, a game which O’Callaghan also missed with what is believed to be a more serious setback.

Kerry’s other injury doubts from the Mayo match are also expected to be available. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (leg), Diarmuid O’Connor (back) and Jason Foley (head injury) were also taken off in that game. Jack Barry and Adrian Spillane had been fighting to return to 26-man matchday panel after recent setbacks. Kerry are due to name their team on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s game may be the first Dublin-Kerry championship game to not attract over 80,000 fans since 2004. Tickets were still available for the game on Ticketmaster on Thursday night while the GAA continued to run radio ads promoting their availability.

All of their four final meetings in the 2010s including the 2019 replay and 2016 All-Ireland semi-final recorded full house crowds of 82,000 or more. The 2013 All-Ireland semi-final was watched by 81,553 people, the ‘09 standalone quarter-final witnessed by 81,890 and the ‘07 semi-final 82,157.

Eighteen years ago, 69,012 people saw Kerry beat Dublin in an All-Ireland quarter-final which followed the other last-eight meeting of Derry and Westmeath.

Elsewhere, the Tipperary and Waterford senior hurling management situations are expected to become clearer in the coming week or two.

Colm Bonnar was handed a three-year term last September but they are expected to be changes to his management team if he remains on for the 2023 season. Tipperary lost all four of their Munster SHC games this year.

Liam Cahill indicated last month that he will continue as Waterford boss into next season having been given an additional year’s option when deciding to remain on after last season’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick.

However, that has yet to be formally endorsed by the county executive who had been waiting to speak to Cahill and players. The Waterford senior hurling championship begins on July 28.