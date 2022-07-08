After almost calling time on Rebel career, O'Sullivan relishing being back to her best

Five-time All-Ireland winner Doireann O'Sullivan has revealed she seriously considered her Cork football career earlier this year due to the impact of injuries.

The ex-All-Star missed the majority of last year's Championship, ironically coming on in the semi-final defeat to Meath when her sister Ciara suffered a broken shoulder.

Doireann admitted that constantly 'breaking down' has been mentally challenging and said a series of knee operations left her wondering if it was time to call it quits.

"I have had three keyhole surgeries on my knees, two on my right and one on my left," said O'Sullivan. "Look, to be honest, I took a bit longer to decide whether I was going to play inter-county football this year, not because I don't love playing football but because I understand the demands of inter-county football on your body and my body seemed to keep breaking down.

"I met our strength and conditioning coach before the start of this year and we sat down and we came up with a plan. He spoke with the rest of the management and the girls so I actually only do two pitch sessions a week now maximum and the girls would do three.

"That didn't sit well with me at the start, just because I feel everyone should be on the pitch all the time but I think I've got a bit more mature and I'm a bit wiser because the other way wasn't working, when I was on the pitch three nights a week."

Crucially, O'Sullivan believes her new regime is sustainable and could help her to continue playing in the coming years. A ringing endorsement of her preparations came when she was named PwC GPA Ladies Footballer of the Month for June.

"I'm really enjoying the football at the moment," said O'Sullivan who struck 1-5 and 1-7 tallies against Donegal and Waterford. "The last couple of years I have struggled mentally a small bit getting back from injury. The girls were very good but it's a lonely place doing rehab by yourself."

O'Sullivan and Cork will head to Ennis tomorrow for an All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Mayo. Regaining the Brendan Martin Cup remains the ultimate ambition.

"We see ourselves as being in the same place as Dublin and Meath, and we have to, in order to compete," she said. "If we look at ourselves as anything less, they'll beat us. At the start of the year, our management team asked us who is better than us and we wrote it down on a piece of paper. It was just ourselves really, us stopping us from getting over the line."

One of the areas where Cork have fallen down, particularly in big games against Dublin, is their physicality.

"Through video analysis we've noticed that there has been a gap between us and Dublin, and us and Meath, in terms of physicality," said O'Sullivan. "We've some very good footballers. Maybe we're a bit timid or a bit too nice. Shane Ronayne is constantly reiterating that nice teams don't always win. I do think it's a box we've left unticked in the last couple of years."