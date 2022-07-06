Kiely toasts JP McManus Pro Am as 'game changer' for Limerick causes

Limerick hurling boss John Kiely has described the recent JP McManus Pro Am as a “game-changer” for good causes in the Limerick area.

“I was there Monday morning for a couple of hours. It was a phenomenal event and super to see something like that happen here in Limerick and for JP and Noreen to make it happen is incredible," said the Treaty manager.

“All those charities that are going to benefit from the funds that were raised there, it’s going to be a game-changer for places like Milford Care Centre, for Cuin Mhuire, a load of special schools around the city and county, it’s going to make a huge impact on thousands of people’s lives.

“It’s something that we’re delighted to support. We’re delighted to see it go so well for JP and Noreen as well.”

Limerick captain Declan Hannon echoed his manager: “It's fabulous out there. JP and Noreen put on an unbelievable event. The calibre of golfers there was amazing and to have it on our doorstep, you couldn't wish for anything better after Sunday - winning the game and then being able to walk around and watch some of the best golfers in the world. It was pretty nice.

“We met a lot of them. We met Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and (Rory) McIlroy and Lowry. Sure we might never see them again. We did our best to try to get a few photos with them anyway. It was great, great fun now.

“I walked around with my Mam and Dad for the majority of the day Monday, they'd a great time, they loved it. There was a great atmosphere around the place.

"I think everyone's in good form, there was a jolly kind of an atmosphere around the place and obviously Sunday helped. I don't know if the form would have been hectic now Monday walking around the place if you'd lost on Sunday.

“(A) Brilliant event. If we had it every year it'd be fantastic. Just make the most of it when it's around."