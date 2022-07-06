Mattie Kenny steps down as Dublin hurling manager 

Mattie Kenny has stepped down as Dublin senior hurling manager.

The two-time All-Ireland winning club manager with Cuala succeeded Pat Gilroy in September 2018.

Dublin failed to qualify from the Leinster SHC group this season. They lost to Cork in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final in Thurles having been beaten by them in the first round of the qualifiers the year before.

The highlights of Kenny’s reign included Leinster SHC defeats of Galway in 2019 and ‘21.

Kenny previously coached Galway alongside manager Anthony Cunningham when the county reached the All-Ireland final.

Eddie Brennan, Davy Fitzgerald and Derek McGrath will be among the favourites to succeed Kenny.