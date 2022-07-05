Avondhu come good in extra time to book semi spot

Avondhu 1-28 Duhallow 0-22 (AET)

Avondhu came good in extra-time to advance to the last four of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Colleges/Divisions section.

They closed out this hard-fought preliminary round final with a flurry of unanswered scores including a goal in the 80th minute from Kilshannig’s Jack Twomey at Glantane last night (Tuesday). The victory sees them join MTU, Imokilly and UCC at the semi-final stage for a place in the county championship.

The sides were level 0-17 apiece at the end of normal time, Duhallow captain Sean Howard firing over the equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage after he collected a cross-field pass from Stephen O’Reilly.

The outcome was still unclear after the first period of extra-time with only a point separating them, Avondhu leading 0-22 to 0-21, but the north Cork outfit pushed on thereafter.

While Stephen Condon was, once more, their ace attacker shooting 14 superb points, this favourable outcome came as a result of a massive team effort.

Colin O’Brien lined out at centre-back in the absence of Mark Keane who is on holiday, and his switch to attack in the second-half was significant, as was the contribution of the hard-working Jeremy Saich when moved further out the field.

Avondhu’s sterling full-back line of Eoghan Burke, Eoin McGrath and Fionn Herlihy deserve a lot of credit too.

It was 0-8 apiece at half-time but the main talking point was the wide count of 10 for Avondhu and eight for Duhallow. The teams were deadlocked seven times during that period. Some great points from Condon and one from wing-back Brian Buckley after he linked up with Colin O’Brien.

Sean and Tomás Howard and Cathal Browne were the pick of the Duhallow flags.

Duhallow, who had the wind at their backs in the second-half, went toe-to-toe with Avondhu for the third quarter. Avondhu though began to get on top - keeping the advantage at two points - and looked to be heading for the win as the clock wound down. But first, Shane Crowley (free) and then Howard ensured extra-time.

It was in the second period of extra-time that Avondhu made their presence felt. While Shane Crowley levelled matters 0-22 each, Avondhu took over striking 1-6 without reply, and all from play.

Brian O’Reilly brought his tally to five and there were some excellent long-range efforts from Joseph O’Sullivan, Chris Buckley and Condon. The last say went to Twomey on his own club pitch.

Scorers for Avondhu: S Condon 0-14 (0-6f, 0-3 65), B O’Reilly 0-5, C O’Brien 0-3 (0-1 sideline), J Twomey 1-0, J Magner, J Saich 0-2 each, B Buckley, C Buckley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Duhallow: S Crowley 0-7 (0-4f), S Howard 0-4 (0-1f), T Howard, S O’Reilly 0-3 each, C Browne 0-2, J Curtin, B O’Connor, B Murphy 0-1 each.

AVONDHU: K Walsh (Kilworth); E Burke (Kilshannig), E McGrath (Kilworth), F Herlihy (Ballygiblin); B Buckley (Dromina), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, Capt), D O’Reilly (Ballyhooly); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), L Cronin (Killavullen); B O’Reilly (Shanballymore), J Twomey (Kilshannig), D Jones (Dromina); J Magner (Killavullen), J Saich (Kilworth), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for J Twomey (half-time), D O’Brien (Harbour Rovers) for D Jones (48), D Linehan (Ballyhooly) for L Cronin (62), L Cronin for D O’Reilly (70), J Twomey (Kilshannig) for D O’Brien (70), E Cotter (Killavullen) for J Magner (78).

DUHALLOW: B Newman (Newmarket); M Browne (Newmarket), M O’Keeffe (Meelin), S Curtin (Meelin); J Curtin (Meelin), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), C King (Kilbrin); S Howard (Dromtarriffe, Capt), J O’Callaghan (Meelin); S Crowley (Kilbrin), T Howard (Dromtarriffe), C Browne (Newmarket); B O’Connor (Newmarket), E Sheahan (Kilbrin), B Murphy (Dromtarriffe).

Subs: S O’Reilly (KIlbrin) for J Murphy (27 inj), D O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for E Sheahan (35 inj), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for B Murphy (45), K Tarrant (Banteer) for B O’Connor (54), S Coyne (Dromtarriffe) for J O’Callaghan (76).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).