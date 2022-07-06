Johnny Magee: My gut tells me it will be a Dublin-Galway final

Former Dublin defender Johnny Magee reckons it'll be a Dublin-Galway All-Ireland football final - provided that Con O'Callaghan and James McCarthy are fit to play against Kerry this weekend.

O'Callaghan and McCarthy both missed the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat of Cork with reported hamstring injuries.

Manager Dessie Farell would only admit after the 11-point win that the decorated duo were in 'a race against time' to be fit for this Sunday's semi-final against Kerry.

Former Wicklow boss Magee believes that if the pair play then Dublin will have too much for a Kerry side which hasn't qualified for a final since 2019.

However, Magee admitted that, without O'Callaghan and McCarthy, Dublin may very well come up short of the Kingdom.

"My gut tells me it'll be a Dublin-Galway final - that's if Con and James are playing against Kerry on Sunday," said Magee. "I just think it might be a little bit too much for Dublin without both of those two guys.

"I see the Con and James factor as the deciding factor in terms of how this tie goes. Those two lads, if they don't start, they take a lot away from the Dublin team.

"Look at the form Con was in since he returned, he was absolutely flying and James, for me, is Dublin's pound-for-pound best footballer and most consistent player of the last 12 years.

"He's just Mr Consistency personified and always delivers in the really big games so I think before a ball has even been kicked if those two guys are in, or if they're out, you're going to have a good sense of what way things might play out.

"That might be a bit hard on the other Dublin players but I just think Dublin will need everything to go right if those two are missing."

Magee said his information is that it's 'touch and go' regarding their availability for the Croke Park encounter.

"It just means that if you have them then it immediately adds strength to the bench because maybe you have Niall Scully or Cormac Costello or Sean Bugler coming on during the game, fellas with multiple All-Ireland medals.

"The alternative is that you're without Con and James, which is obviously a blow in itself, and then the other lads start which robs you of a bit of punch from the bench. That's a big factor in it too."

It could be a case that just one of the players makes it.

"I wouldn't want to ever pick between them because they're two great players, two very different players," said the Kilmacud Crokes man.

"James gives you such a variety in midfield or in the half-back line but there's perhaps a little more cover there within the squad for those positions. I just don't feel we have as much quality in the forwards.

"If Con plays, he's going to be picked up by Kerry's best man marker. And when that ball goes anywhere near Con, you're going to have that best man marker and a second Kerry player very close by. So when Con plays there's more space for the other forwards.

"It's the same with Clifford for Kerry. He attracts a lot of attention on the field because of his ability which creates opportunities for the other forwards.

"I think, with Con, Kerry probably have to defend a little deeper and you're probably going to see little gaps opening up here and there because of where he's pulling players and taking players."

O'Callaghan became the 50th player to feature competitively for Dublin in 2022 when he returned from a long-term ankle problem at the start of the Championship. Within all that experimentation, Lee Gannon, an All-Ireland U-20 hurling finalist with Dublin last year, has emerged as a strong performer in defence.

The Whitehall Colmcille man is one of just two players - Tom Lahiff is the other - to have played in all 15 of Dublin's games this season since the start of the O'Byrne Cup.

"I saw he made the GAA's Team of the Week recently," said Magee. "That sort of stuff is all brilliant for his development and confidence. There's been a small bit of criticism that the defence isn't as strong as it was previously but that's a fact of life when you lose players like Dublin have.

"I think Lee Gannon has been a big positive this year in terms of improving what's going on back there and I'm looking forward to seeing how he handles the step up on Sunday."