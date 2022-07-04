Landers: Whoever gets Cork job, there's sufficient raw material to win an All-Ireland

WITH no standout candidate to replace Kieran Kingston as Cork hurling manager, the guessing game will inevitably throw several names into the frame.

Pat Ryan, Ben O'Connor, Pat Mulcahy and Noel Furlong have all been touted to be in the running thus far. Much has been made of Cork's reluctance to plump for an outside candidate in the past - could they turn to a Liam Sheedy, Davy Fitzgerald, who's already coaching in the county, or even a Paul Kinnerk-type figure, who has had so much success of late alongside John Kiely in Limerick?

Former All-Ireland winning captain Mark Landers can't see it happening, and he told Dalo's Irish Examiner Hurling podcast, in association with Renault, that no matter who takes on the job, they have enough raw material to work with to land Cork's first All-Ireland title since 2005.

"There has been a lot of talk of an outside manager as well, that has certainly been mooted, I just don't know if Cork are ready for that at this moment in time, but it certainly is doing the rounds."

He continued: "Whoever gets the job, they have good raw material. We've won a minor and won two under 20s (All-Irelands) in the last two years, so that's certainly something that should be looked at. This is an absolutely critical appointment, there is no doubt about that because the talent is there."

Cork made it to the All-Ireland final last year only to lose out heavily to John Kiely's Limerick side, while this year, Kingston's men were beaten by Galway at the quarter-final stage, a game many viewers and analysts alike would say Cork left behind them.

TJ Ryan was keen to stress that Cork are not that far off cracking the big time.

"My honest opinion is that I don't think they have a huge amount to find, like in terms of how far away they are from where they want to be.

"But at the same time, the stats will say it's a long time since Cork lifted Liam McCarthy."

Landers agreed with Ryan in the fact that it may only take that one elusive win to get them firing on all cylinders.

"There is a feeling that, and Liam Sheedy referenced it a couple of weeks ago, that there is an All-Ireland in this team, and if they happened to get one you'd never know. The confidence would grow, similar to what has happened with Limerick, they've just got better and better."