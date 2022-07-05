Let's go sudden death, not penalties, argues Rory Gallagher

A week ago, Galway manager Padraic Joyce told reporters after their win over Armagh that came down to penalty kicks, that they had been practicing them since last December.

However, his old workmate and opposite manager in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final, Derry boss Rory Gallagher, says they have put some thought into penalties, but aren’t practicing them.

Asked how much time they are putting into penalties, Gallagher replied, “Not really, no. Do I know who our penalty takers are? Yes. It is not something... it is something out of the ordinary compared with soccer.

“Definitely since it has come in, probably since the Limerick-Clare game went to penalties there is an awareness of it and you see them practicing it but it is not concentrated practice. I would be more into knowing who is a good striker of the ball and has a good temperament and that is why we know who is taking them.”

But just like Joyce, who could be seen as a traditionalist, Gallagher is entirely opposed to using penalties to settle a game.

“Absolutely ludicrous, farcical, unfair", he says. “I don’t who said about copying other sports, was it Padraic? You know there are things that can be learned from other sports but it is not a skill that is overall throughout the team, definitely not.

“I do not understand how if it is not going to be a replay, then (a rule of) next score wins. That is fair. You attack, we attack. It is knife edge and it is a fairer way than the pressure being put onto the players, particularly players who are not accustomed to taking them.

“There are a lot of players playing who step up who maybe do not even take them for their club. Even taking the frees off the ground now is not a skill that everybody shares, I just don’t understand if we don’t go for a replay.

“Galway and Armagh both said they would be happy to replay next week, then play the semi-final the week after. To me that would be fair and practical.”

While he understands that the Championship season has been squeezed tightly, the Fermanagh native believes that once the provincial series are completed, that there should be sufficient time built in to allow for replays.

“I think a replay once you get to a provincial final. If there is a four-week gap after the provincial finals why not play a replay the following week?” he asks.

“And then have a situation where it is next score or penalties. Wheras with a replay, there is another day out, there is another experience, not just for the players, it is for the supporters, it is for the whole public. Would not the whole of Ireland want to watch Armagh and Galway go at it again? Absolutely.”

Derry have not been in an All-Ireland semi-final since 2004, and they head down to Croke Park to face the Tribesmen with a full bill of health and significant momentum after thumping Clare in the quarter-final and kicking five goals.

“As it stands there is definitely no fresh injuries,” states Gallagher.

“Paudie Cassidy is the one player we would have been hoping that would have been more fit than he has been, but with the nature of the game the last day we decided we were not going to risk him so he did a full part in training again the other night and it is an advantage.

“The younger players, there is Matthew and Calum Downey carried knocks from January, February time and we are just taking a cautious approach with them.”

He continues: “Matthew is close to returning to full training, Enda (Downey) has done bits of it, Calum has done bits of it but obviously they are very young and have not had an awful lot of game time at this point as well as Eoin McEvoy but apart from that it is a fully fit squad.

“Oisin McWilliams is the other one, we did not risk him the last day. He came on in the Ulster final and I suppose we were stretched for numbers at that stage but he had just a wee niggle in his quad, we just left and he was fully training during the week as well.”

Derry players have been no strangers to Croke Park, many of them playing in the Division Four and Three league finals of recent years, along with the Slaughtneil contingent and various Hogan Cup finals reached, but still Gallagher believes that experience gained at the highest level of intercounty is a different level altogether than that gained through other means.

“They will have a level of experience with club and schools but this is vastly different – it will definitely help them,” he said.

“It is a lot different playing Clare, than playing in an All-Ireland semi-final with the crowd that is going to be at it. That is a massive difference and is something that will have to be embraced. When they walk out to start the warm-up it will be a different experience than what they have experienced before.”