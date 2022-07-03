Confirmed: Kieran Kingston has stepped down as Cork hurling manager

Cork are on the hunt for a new hurling manager after Kieran Kingston confirmed Sunday that he is not seeking another term in charge.

A statement from Cork GAA confirmed as much, adding: "All in Cork GAA wish to sincerely acknowledge Kieran’s years of dedication across a whole range of positions, including the roles of player, selector, coach and of course, manager.

Having initially served as selector (2012-2013) and coach (2014) under Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Kieran was appointed manager for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, before returning in the same role for three further years, from 2020 to 2022.

"Over that time, he has been present on the line, as selector and manager in 2013 and 2021, respectively, for Cork’s only two All Ireland Senior Final appearances of the last sixteen years. He also coached and managed the team to Munster success in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

The incredible contribution of Kieran’s backroom team over the past three years is also acknowledged and while the success that all deserved may not have followed, they can hold their heads high, knowing that they served their County well.

Cork GAA chair Marc Sheehan said, “Kieran’s commitment to his duties as Cork Senior Hurling manager knew no bounds and the time devoted in a voluntary capacity was immeasurable. He carried the role in a dignified manner at all times, fully understanding of the importance of his position. We wish him well in his future endeavours and have no doubt that he will continue to make a significant contribution to Cork Hurling long into the future.”

Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O’Donovan added: “Looking across the past decade, one has to recognise the indelible mark that Kieran has left on our Senior Hurling team, overseeing what has been a difficult transition at times, with the introduction of a whole wave of young and exciting talent. Indeed, there is no doubt that, given the number of players who made their debuts under Kieran, he departs safe in the knowledge that he has left Cork Hurling in a healthy state. We thank his family, particularly his wife Ellen, for their support also.”

Cork County Executive will now immediately commence the appointment process for the position of Cork Senior Hurling manager.

One of only five men to manage Cork twice, Kingston was asked to continue by the senior hurling panel but his departure will accelerate moves for a replacement.

There is likely to be a groundswell in Cork favouring the successful U20 management team of Pat Ryan and Wayne Sherlock taking the reins. Current senior selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan and former Cork captain Ben O’Connor, who has enjoyed success at club level with Midleton and Charleville, are likely candidates for the post as well, with officials in Cork believed to be cool on the idea of an outside manager coming in to take charge.

An All-Ireland senior hurling medallist himself in 1986, Kingston was involved as selector or manager in five national finals (including replays) as well as three provincial finals in his time in management.

In 2011 he was announced as one of incoming manager Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s selectors and the following season Cork reached the National Hurling League final, which they lost to Kilkenny.

In 2013 Cork reached the Munster hurling final, losing to Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds, but came through the qualifiers to reach the All-Ireland final against Clare. The Banner defeated Cork in a replay after a draw in the first game.

Kingston was appointed coach of Cork for the 2014 season while continuing in his role as a selector, and Cork duly beat Limerick in that year’s Munster final, the last big game played in the old Pairc Ui Chaoimh before the stadium was refurbished.

Kingston stepped down as coach and selector at the end of that season but returned to the Cork senior team as manager late in 2015.

In 2016, his first season as manager, Cork exited the championship after their first championship defeat by Wexford in 60 years, but in his second season Kingston brought through several new players and his Cork side won the (2017) Munster Championship, defeating Clare in the final. Cork exited that championship at the All-Ireland semi-final stage to Waterford and Kingston stepped down as manager.

In October 2019 Kingston returned for his second stint as manager of Cork. In 2021 Cork qualified for the All-Ireland final, their first final since 2013, losing to Limerick.

Earlier this year Cork returned to the National Hurling League final, losing to Waterford. The Leesiders also lost their opening two games in the Munster championship before beating Waterford away and inflicting their heaviest defeat of Tipperary in eighty years before exiting the All-Ireland championship at the hands of Galway.