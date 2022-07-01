Padraig Walsh back on Kilkenny team for semi-final clash with Clare

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has named Padraig Walsh at centre forward for Saturday's All-Ireland hurling semi-final with Clare
BACK IN: Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh is named to start against Clare. Pic: John McVitty, Inpho

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 21:35
TJ Galvin

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has named Padraig Walsh at centre forward for Saturday's All-Ireland hurling semi-final with Clare.

Walsh replaces Richie Leahy in the starting 15.

The only other change to the side which beat Galway in the Leinster final sees Conor Browne replace Conor Fogarty at midfield. 

Kilkenny (v Clare): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T. Walsh; M. Carey, R. Reid, P. Deegan; A Mullen, C Browne; E Cody, P Walsh, TJ Reid; B Ryan, M. Keoghan, C Kenny.

Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, D Blanchfield, D Corcoran, J Maher, C Buckley, A Murphy, W Walsh, J Donnelly, R Leahy, R Hogan.

