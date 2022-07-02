Match Preview: Kilkenny to ensure this game is played on their terms

Fourteen days on from Clare’s thrilling rescue against Wexford and we haven’t changed our opinion about this semi-final. If it’s open, if it’s a classic, it will be a first final for the Banner in nine years. If it’s dour or downbeat, Kilkenny will be bridging a gap to their previous showpiece in 2019.
Clare must dominate, Kilkenny have to domineer. By that we mean, the Banner need to be frenetic and gain the upper hand in most departments to win. Kilkenny, if they coerce Clare into fouling as much as Galway did in the Leinster final, can use TJ Reid to slow the game down to suit them and punish their opponents on the scoreboard.
Just look at how dependent Kilkenny are on free-taking – they have converted 45 frees in this championship compared to 34 for Clare. Few Brian Cody teams have required indiscipline to win but the stoppages help to set the pace to their liking. Basically, it's more manageable for them.
Clare’s lightning finish to their victory against Wexford will spook Kilkenny a little and not just because they appeared to have rediscovered their exhilarating Munster form. They have lost their last two All-Ireland semi-finals after having their control of the game loosened by their opponents, Waterford and Cork, in the second half.
In 2020, they were eight up on Waterford after half-time and were outscored thereafter by 12 points. Last year, they were four ahead of Cork up to the 43rd minute only for Cork to manufacture a nine-point turnaround before the Cats forced the game into extra-time. Clare outscoring Wexford 1-9 to 0-2 from the 59th minute onwards is a stat they won’t take lightly.
Match-ups are key for Kilkenny but it’s one area they have greatly improved on in recent times as they are compelled to show their rivals more respect. The identity of Shane O’Donnell’s marker is as important as Tony Kelly’s tagger. Kilkenny have the enforcers to ensure this game is played on their terms. The margin? A couple of points.
Kilkenny.