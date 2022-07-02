Match Preview: Kilkenny to ensure this game is played on their terms

Fourteen days on from Clare’s thrilling rescue against Wexford and we haven’t changed our opinion about this semi-final. If it’s open, if it’s a classic, it will be a first final for the Banner in nine years. If it’s dour or downbeat, Kilkenny will be bridging a gap to their previous showpiece in 2019.

Clare must dominate, Kilkenny have to domineer. By that we mean, the Banner need to be frenetic and gain the upper hand in most departments to win. Kilkenny, if they coerce Clare into fouling as much as Galway did in the Leinster final, can use TJ Reid to slow the game down to suit them and punish their opponents on the scoreboard.