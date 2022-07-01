Shefflin: Comparing Limerick to great Kilkenny teams is futile

Henry Shefflin said that comparing the current Limerick side with the great Kilkenny teams he won ten All-Ireland titles with is futile.

And Shefflin said there is no dispute about the quality of a Limerick side which his Galway team will face on Sunday and try to end their bid for three-in-a-row and a fourth All-Ireland title in five years.

“I don’t think, for me, it would be a fair comparison (between his Kilkenny side and the current Limerick team). I do think they have probably the best players. They have the best management team in place at the moment.

"They’ve a lot right in the culture, the standards and everything they set for themselves. I think they have great players and all we have to do is look at the All-Star teams and the Hurler of the Years over the last number of years.

"It’s easy to see why they are the best because they have those top players but who always play in a way that’s best for the team. You have to have the highest of respect for what they have done. For me and our group, it’s to try and face up to that and challenge yourself against that.”

Shefflin got Galway’s season back on track after their Leinster final loss to his native Kilkenny by edging out Cork by 2-19 to 1-21 but he hopes the challenge posed by Limerick will be several notches higher.

Doubts remain over the fitness of centre-back Gearoid McInerney but otherwise Shefflin’s squad is in good fettle and he’s looking forward to having a crack at John Kiely’s men and he has no doubt all the pressure is on the champions.

“It’s a unique challenge because we’re facing a team going for three in-a-row, they’re going to be raging hot favourites. But it is a unique opportunity for us to go in with no major pressure and have an opportunity to face up to the best. That’s what you want to do as players and as a management team – you want to challenge yourself. That’s what we’re going to get against Limerick. Because look at what they’ve done, even in the Munster final and the way they overcame that challenge against Clare, I think it was enormous and you would give them the most respect for what they do on and off the field. You want to measure yourself against the best and there’s no doubt about who are the best and number one,” added Shefflin.