A rare visitor but Kelly has made himself at home in Croke Park

For a player who is clearly suited to the expanses of Croke Park, Tony Kelly has not graced it enough there – Saturday will be his sixth ever game there.

He said himself as much himself as recently as after last Saturday week’s All-Ireland quarter-final win over Wexford. “We haven’t played there often. Peter Duggan was saying coming down on the bus that he’s only played there once, a few of us only played there before two or three times, four times max, and that was a massive reward.”

Kelly would probably say he hasn’t won as much in Croke Park as he should have and yet he has not suffered a defeat in county colours there (it’s 15 years since Clare last lost a senior championship game in the stadium). David McInerney can boast the same as Kelly.

Ballyea’s loss in the All-Ireland senior club final on Jones Road five years ago is the only blot in Kelly’s Croke Park copybook:

2013 All-Ireland semi-final: Clare 1-22 Limerick 0-18. Scored 0-4.

A day remembered for Declan Hannon’s free-taking difficulties, Kelly’s first taste of Croke Park was a special one for the then 19-year-old. It wasn't just posting four points from play: the quality of the scores were something to behold. It was he who put them five points ahead in the second half and later eight to all but confirm a first All-Ireland final appearance for The Banner in 11 years.

2013 All-Ireland final: Clare 0-25 Cork 3-16. Scored 0-3

It needed a Domhnall O’Donovan wonder score in what then Cork manager Jimmy Barry-Murphy would argue was an addition to additional time to earn a second bite of the cherry. A fit-again Brian Murphy was given the task of marshalling Kelly at centre-forward having done so in the counties’ Munster semi-final but didn’t have as much success on the teenage dynamo in this sensational game of hurling.

2013 All-Ireland final replay: Clare 5-16 Cork 3-16. Scored 0-3

Having spent himself by the end, Kelly was replaced in additional time before Darach Honan fired in Clare’s fifth goal on a day hat-trick hero Shane O’Donnell announced himself to the game in the grandest of ways. Once more, Kelly had been the lightning rod for his team, weaving and wandering in a style that would become customary in the seasons that followed. “When we had our spell in the first half we got a lot of scores when they weren’t scoring,” he remarked after the game. “It’s important to keep your head in that situation and know what you’ve done all year in training and in matches is going to come through in the end. Keep plugging and keep fighting.”

2017 All-Ireland SHC club final – Cuala 2-19 Ballyea 1-10. Didn’t score

Kelly’s first time in Croke Park in four years, this was a rare off-day for the man as his team struggled against the first champions from the capital. Niall Deasy was on free-taking duty – it may be the case Peter Duggan is given that role ahead of Kelly against Kilkenny on Saturday. Kelly hit the post early on and followed it up with a wide. Kelly’s frustrations boiled over towards the end of the first half with a booking and his marker Jake Malone found the net to confirm Cuala’s victory.

2018 All-Ireland semi-final – Clare 1-30 Galway 1-30. Scored 0-3, 1 sideline

Duggan and John Conlon sparkled more this season but Kelly was still the go-to man. When Galway jumped into a nine-point lead, it was he and Duggan who conjured the fightback. He later sent over a sideline almost as good as his effort in this month’s Munster final and it was his earned free that Duggan converted to force extra-time.