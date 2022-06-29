Dr Hyde Park to host Friday night All-Ireland minor final between Mayo and Galway

The All-Ireland minor football final between Galway and Mayo has been fixed for Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon on Friday, July 8. Throw-in at 7.15pm
Dr Hyde Park to host Friday night All-Ireland minor final between Mayo and Galway

ROSCOMMON BOUND: Mayo celebrate after the semi-final win over Kerry. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 16:19
TJ Galvin

The All-Ireland minor football final between Galway and Mayo has been fixed for Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon on Friday, July 8. Throw-in at 7.15pm.

There will be extra time and penalties on the night if necessary.

Galway survived a late fightback from Derry in their semi-final on Saturday to win by the minimum, 2-9 to 1-11, at Parnell Park.

In the other semi-final Mayo battled past Kerry on a 1-8 to 0-9 scoreline in O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

This will be the third meeting of the sides in this year's championship.

Mayo have beaten the Tribesmen twice in the Connacht championship already.

Galway last won the All-Ireland minor title in 2007 with a team that was captained by current senior star Paul Conroy.

Mayo last won the Tommy Markham Cup in 2013 with a 2-13 to 1-13 win over Tyrone. Future senior stars Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus, Diarmuid O'Connor, and Tommy Conroy were on that side.

More in this section

Kerry v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final Michael Duignan: Tomás Ó Sé 'in the running' for Offaly job
Armagh v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Armagh GAA club issues statement of support for Tiernan Kelly
Damien Comer clashes with a member of the Armagh panel 26/6/2022 Launch of report into ill-discipline overshadowed by 'ugly' Galway-Armagh scenes
<p>4 June 2022; Monaghan manager Séamus McEnaney during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Mayo and Monaghan at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney steps down as Monaghan manager

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices