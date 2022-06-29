Dr Hyde Park to host Friday night All-Ireland minor final between Mayo and Galway

The All-Ireland minor football final between Galway and Mayo has been fixed for Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon on Friday, July 8. Throw-in at 7.15pm.
There will be extra time and penalties on the night if necessary.
Galway survived a late fightback from Derry in their semi-final on Saturday to win by the minimum, 2-9 to 1-11, at Parnell Park.
In the other semi-final Mayo battled past Kerry on a 1-8 to 0-9 scoreline in O'Connor Park, Tullamore.
This will be the third meeting of the sides in this year's championship.
Mayo have beaten the Tribesmen twice in the Connacht championship already.
Galway last won the All-Ireland minor title in 2007 with a team that was captained by current senior star Paul Conroy.
Mayo last won the Tommy Markham Cup in 2013 with a 2-13 to 1-13 win over Tyrone. Future senior stars Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus, Diarmuid O'Connor, and Tommy Conroy were on that side.