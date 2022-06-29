Michael Duignan: Tomás Ó Sé 'in the running' for Offaly job

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan has revealed his belief that Kerry great Tomas O Se is 'interested' in replacing John Maughan as Faithful County manager - and the feeling appears to be reciprocated.

Maughan declined to discuss his future immediately after the county's Tailteann Cup semi-final loss to Westmeath though Duignan has indicated that he may be about to step down after four years in the role.

Five-time All-Ireland winner O Se was part of Maughan's coaching setup this year and Duignan said that he has already spoken to the former Kerry defender about the role.

Speaking on the BBC's GAA Social podcast, Duignan said that in his opinion, 'Tomas O Se will be in the running, yeah. I think he'll be interested'.

And asked if Duignan would fancy appointing him, the Offaly hurling legend said he'd 'like him to be involved, yeah', claiming that the county would be 'mad' not to.

Declan Kelly, who guided Offaly to All-Ireland U-20 success in 2021, would be an obvious alternative though, according to Duignan, Kelly 'is not in a position to put his name forward because of work commitments'.

Duignan stressed that Maughan remains the Offaly manager though the chairman's willingness to speak so openly about a potential successor indicates that the vacancy is likely to open up shortly.

Duignan said he 'couldn't sit here and say that Tomas O Se will be the next Offaly manager' but nodded when asked if he would like the Gaeltacht man to step up and spoke glowingly about the Cork resident.

"They (players) couldn't speak highly enough of him," said Duignan. "He's one of the finest people you'll meet in your life, in my opinion. He's had his battles but he's a great person and a great personality, very straight, which I love.

"We'd be mad not to have him involved in Offaly but there is a process and there'll be other people (considered). Declan Kelly, I've actually spoken to Declan and Declan is not in a position to put his name forward because of work commitments. But I think Declan Kelly is a great guy, very, very straight.

"We'll chat to John Maughan, we'll see where John is at. The main thing is that it's respectful in terms of what happens with the lads because they're great people. John Maughan has given a lifetime to Gaelic football as well and he's done a great job for our county."

Maughan said when Offaly's season concluded with defeat to Westmeath at Croke Park that he would discuss the situation with Duignan.

"It's the county chairman that appointed me," said Maughan "It's him that I'll be chatting to over the next couple of days. I don't know, very often these decisions are made for you."

Duignan said that when Maughan initially took over Offaly in late 2018, only 'seven players turned up' for the first meeting.

"He has said to me over the last couple of years, the travelling, he's had a serious back operation, the travel is killing him," said Duignan.

"Look, we'll see what John wants to do first. Obviously Tomas would be a contender. There's a process, you find out that when you're running county boards, there's a by-law that we have to take nominations from the clubs and we have to go through a process so I couldn't sit here and say that Tomas O Se will be the next Offaly manager."

* The full interview with Michael Duignan on the BBC's GAA Social podcast can be accessed here https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p09h7q3x