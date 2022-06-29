Mike Casey: Injury lay-offs, gym standards and Limerick work-rate 

Late on in their Munster SHC opener against Cork Limerick’s Mike Casey won a ball out by the sideline and was fouled.

The full-back held the ball up in delight when the free was awarded.

After a nightmare period out through injury, was it an ‘I’m back’ moment?

“Potentially,” he says. “You don’t even think about that. The nature of the group is that we want to win every ball, there’s no ball that we won’t go out and try to win whether we’re down ten or up ten.

“That’s the competitive nature of the group and it comes across when we play.”

For Casey it was a long wait - “A tough 18, 19 months. My last game was Kilkenny in 2019 before this year, so that was a long lay-off.

“It was tough but looking on and seeing how well the boys were doing, what they were achieving, made it that bit easier. In the gym there was no skipping a set or skipping a rep, when you were back you wanted to contribute to the group.

“But to do that you had to be at the highest level because of what the boys were doing on the field, what they were achieving. So unless you were at peak fitness and ready to go you weren’t going to get back in.

“There were definitely dark moments - my girlfriend, Jessica, I’ve been with her five or six years and she was excellent through it all. Any time I had a setback and needed someone to talk to she was there for me.

“With the group, a lot of the lads have been through a lot of things, knee surgeries and things like that. And I never left the group. I was asked to come in and help with stats and that so I was part of everything that was going on, there was some small bit to contribute to the team.”

It was a harsh timeline. In October 2020 Limerick played a challenge against Galway and Casey did his cruciate; surgery in mid-November, and in July 2021 “I came back and played a club game and got through that ok.

“The next training session I had a cartilage issue. I felt a pop in the knee and unfortunately my cartilage had given way.

“In July 2021 I got that surgery done by Ray Moran up in Santry, they were excellent - they said it happens sometimes, it’s not related (to the cruciate).

“So they tried to stitch up that cartilage and unfortunately it wasn’t as successful as we’d hoped, so I went back in December 2021 to have that cartilage removed.

“Thankfully I haven’t looked back since, everything’s been perfect - there have been some angry days and some excellent days, but overall it feels really good and I’m delighted to be back on the field.”

His brother Peter, of course, suffered a cruciate injury in last year’s All-Ireland final: “He’s good now, he got the all clear to come back in and go hell for leather.

“It was really unfortunate but he’s been able to bounce ideas off me and ask me questions. Barry Murphy did his the week after in a club game but they’ve rehabbed unbelievably well under our medical team.

“Unfortunately we’ve had a few, even Brian O’Grady’s was confirmed a month or two ago. He’s another man on the list now and looking at Richie English, Sean Finn, we could bounce ideas off them.

“It’s a tough one to go through but you’ve to go in, get it done and get out the other side. Whatever you put in you’ll get out. You see the shape lads come in afterwards, it’s unbelievable, but you've nine months to hit the gym and you can get a lot of things done you mightn’t have the time to do if you were playing.” A question about the top gym performers gets a sharp response.

“I’d take the Morrisey's no problem,” laughs Casey.

“One or two of the younger fellas like Colin Coughlan are coming in to set standards. Everyone takes huge pride in it and we’re delighted to be there, we’re as competitive in there as anywhere else.” That work is needed - witness the recent Munster final.

“You don’t realise when you’re in the middle of it how intense it is,” says Casey.

“You’re just going about your own business. Those first ninety seconds, two minutes - you could just clip that and show it to people around the world, it was so intense.

“No matter where the ball was there were bodies everywhere fighting for it. Just the honesty of it was incredible, the physical condition teams are in to go for the seventy and for extra time - no team let up even in extra time, so the game has gone to a whole new level.”

Is it fair to say they haven’t been outworked in a game since that 2019 defeat by Kilkenny?

“It’s something we pride ourselves on - sometimes it’s about getting down to the brass tacks and working and winning that ball. We love doing that. It doesn’t matter if we win the game by 20 points or by one point to no score - we love the battle and the intensity and working hard. I think we’ve put that stamp on our play when people come and play us they know they have to match that.”