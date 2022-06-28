Thank you James Horan. Mayo will sup from Sam and raise a toast to you. Eventually.

DENMARK'S greatest football manager was Sepp Piontek and his story might help shed some light on the James Horan era in Mayo.

You could do worse than spend a day reading of Piontek’s legacy. ‘Danish Dynamite’ is a fine book on the subject. He presided over a revolution in football in the small country and saw them change their status from plucky underdogs to a side that consistently punches above its weight in world football.

Blindly ignoring obstacles that are outside your control was an essential component of Piontek’s approach to the job from the day he took over in 1979. Little did he know at that stage, that he was embarking on an eleven-year crusade that would see him manage some of the best players to play for Denmark in both World Cups and European Championships throughout the 1980s.

James Horan’s involvement in Mayo has also spanned eleven years - with a four-year interruption - but when he arrived in MacHale Park on a winter’s night in 2010 to be unveiled as Mayo’s new manager, he was walking into a seemingly impossible task. Mayo were at their lowest ebb, supporters were in despair. Sure, there was a hope that the 2006 All-Ireland Under 21 winners might yet emerge but, much like Denmark all those years before, no one was thinking of a golden generation.

It’s 30 years almost to the day since Denmark won the 1992 European Championship. The astute among you will have twigged that this was 13 years on from Piontek’s appointment and thus after he had stepped down. Richard Møller Nielsen had taken over in 1990 and the golden era had seemingly come to an end.

Yet the group that delivered in 1992 had grown up watching the likes of Michael Laudrup, Morton Olsen and the man many consider to be the nation’s greatest ever footballer, Preben Elkjærr. They had seen them on the world stage mixing it with the best, defying odds and changing perceptions. They were the hipsters (if such existed in those days) team of the decade playing football the way it should be played.

Former Danish national team coach Sepp Piontek

Maybe, just maybe, in a few year's time, Mayo will finally get over the line in some way, shape or form and it might not be the swashbuckling, eye-catching and barn-storming style they’ve come to be known by under Horan in particular. The team that does it might not even be regarded as the greatest to emerge from the county (the 1992 Danes aren’t looked upon that way at home) but that won’t matter and the link will be very much acknowledged.

James Horan and Mayo should have more to show for their time centre stage. Only Kerry and Dublin have dined at the top table consistently, Tyrone have had more good years than most, Cork and Armagh have popped with a few since the millennium, Meath have drifted alarmingly, Galway have ‘98 and ‘01 but have not come close since and yet up until 2011, Mayo had no right to feel like they had a place above any of those counties in the pecking order.

The numbers for Mayo since 2011 are stunning; in 12 seasons, Mayo have reached 10 semi-finals and six All-Ireland finals. James Horan has been there for four of those finals. They have beaten everyone at some stage along the way but couldn’t put all those performances into one single season. All-Ireland Final day has become a defining factor, each year adding to a cycle of defeat, each group shaped by circumstances out of their control before they even take to the field. Talent is one thing but carrying the added burden of missed opportunity of previous generations seems to have taken its toll.

And yet, the pride Mayo fans have in their colours now is something to behold and is without question linked to Horan’s mindset change. He played football with minimal fuss, he’s a Mayo forward who kicked five points from play in an All-Ireland final - that’s a sentence right there. He has been there and done that and he seemed to bring that sense of unflustered confidence to each and every young player he put out onto the field from January 2011 to last Sunday.

Those Mayo colours live in the drawers and the cupboards of every Mayo supporter now, winter and summer variants. Pre 2011, the notion of someone owning a Mayo woolly hat seemed daft - shur where would you be going in winter with that? - but Horan’s teams sucked you in and left you wanting more at the end of each season, no matter how epic and heartbreaking the conclusion.

Mayo has always been a football-mad county, Horan didn’t bring that about. They have always had problems winning finals, Horan didn’t bring that about either. The late Paddy Prendergast of the 1950/51 All-Ireland winners, told our Mayo News Football Podcast about the feeling in the build up to their victories all those years ago, that the county had consistently underachieved in the decades before that.

What constitutes success? Is it simply one All Ireland title? Well, Galway hurlers aren’t getting much grief these days beyond their own borders. Are they a bastion of success since 2017? Certainly not, but only their own fans worry about that.

So to many, Horan will be remembered for the All-Ireland final defeats. Yet in Mayo he will be remembered by the majority as the manager who took Mayo beyond the boom and bust dark days and to a time where Dublin and Kerry folk were celebrating narrow victories over the green and red or trudging out of venues, devastated by heartbreaking defeats to the western upstarts.

He made us relevant in a time when bigger and better-resourced counties lay consistently dormant. He didn’t try to be all things to all men, he most certainly wasn’t a man for rallying cries or making us all feel great about ourselves in press conferences. He just knuckled down and focused on the job he felt he was good at. It was some journey and it might well bear fruit down the line. If it does, much like Piontek, his groundwork will form a large part of the story.

So the question is, who will be Mayo’s Richard Møller Nielsen?

*The author is the host of the Mayo News Football Podcast