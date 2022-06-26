Seán Cavanagh: Sometimes melees are acceptable, this was a disgrace

Seán Cavanagh says that sometimes it is ok for teams to square up when it is only the players on the field who are involved.

Speaking on RTÉ's The Sunday Game, Tyrone legend Cavanagh said that the scenes between Armagh and Galway would be unacceptable in any pitch anywhere in the world.

“Sometimes this is ok when it’s the playing members that are involved and it’s a show of raw emotion and it’s in the white heat of battle.

“But then you get men involved that shouldn’t be there. Unfortunately the two teams go into the one changing room. I’ve no idea why that was the case. That should be looked at.

“But then it gets ugly. When you’ve guys there that shouldn’t be there, that aren’t involved in the game itself, have nothing to lose.

“One of Armagh’s best forwards, Tiernan Kelly, seems to grab the face of Damien Comer.

“When it gets to that level, where guys involved are interfering in this sort of way, that should never be in any sporting field anywhere in the world.

“No one wants to see that happening. I’ve no doubt Tiernan Kelly will be gutted, will be embarrassed, will have to deal with a lot of repercussions in the aftermath of this.

“It’s ok up to a certain point but after that point it’s a disgrace.”

The #SundayGame panel discuss the brawl at the end of normal time during Galway’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Armagh. #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/WtUCM3UbLA — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 26, 2022

Fellow panelist Ciarán Whelan said the non-playing members contributed more to the melee.

“It tarnished what was a brilliant game. Tiernan Kelly puts his hand in somewhere which is very very dangerous and is just not acceptable.

“There’s a lot of tension at the final whistle after what had happened. And there’s probably more tension with the guys that are not playing because they haven’t contributed to it.

“The lads on the field are probably more composed.

“And that was the sad thing that too many people that weren’t involved in the game those were the ones who contributed more than the players who were playing. It was disgraceful, it was a pity to see.”