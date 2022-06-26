Seán Cavanagh: Sometimes melees are acceptable, this was a disgrace

Sunday Game pundit Seán Cavanagh says that sometimes it is ok for teams to square up when it is only the players on the field who are involved
Seán Cavanagh: Sometimes melees are acceptable, this was a disgrace

CONTRIBUTING TO A MELEE Players and officials from both sides become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing rooms after full time ended in a draw at the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Armagh and Galway at Croke Park, Dublin. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 22:37
TJ Galvin

Seán Cavanagh says that sometimes it is ok for teams to square up when it is only the players on the field who are involved.

Speaking on RTÉ's The Sunday Game, Tyrone legend Cavanagh said that the scenes between Armagh and Galway would be unacceptable in any pitch anywhere in the world.

“Sometimes this is ok when it’s the playing members that are involved and it’s a show of raw emotion and it’s in the white heat of battle.

“But then you get men involved that shouldn’t be there. Unfortunately the two teams go into the one changing room. I’ve no idea why that was the case. That should be looked at.

“But then it gets ugly. When you’ve guys there that shouldn’t be there, that aren’t involved in the game itself, have nothing to lose.

“One of Armagh’s best forwards, Tiernan Kelly, seems to grab the face of Damien Comer.

“When it gets to that level, where guys involved are interfering in this sort of way, that should never be in any sporting field anywhere in the world.

“No one wants to see that happening. I’ve no doubt Tiernan Kelly will be gutted, will be embarrassed, will have to deal with a lot of repercussions in the aftermath of this.

“It’s ok up to a certain point but after that point it’s a disgrace.” 

Fellow panelist Ciarán Whelan said the non-playing members contributed more to the melee.

“It tarnished what was a brilliant game. Tiernan Kelly puts his hand in somewhere which is very very dangerous and is just not acceptable.

“There’s a lot of tension at the final whistle after what had happened. And there’s probably more tension with the guys that are not playing because they haven’t contributed to it.

“The lads on the field are probably more composed.

“And that was the sad thing that too many people that weren’t involved in the game those were the ones who contributed more than the players who were playing. It was disgraceful, it was a pity to see.”

More in this section

Kerry v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Kerry finish with a flourish to punish wasteful Mayo
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Ladies Football: Wins for Clare, Roscommon, Wexford and Laois
Armagh v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Galway advance after breathless, controversial win over Armagh
Paul Geaney celebrates 26/6/2022

Jack O'Connor: Revenge for '19 will be on Kerry minds

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices