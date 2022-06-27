Galway to face Meath as Ladies last eight takes shape

Eamonn Murray’s champions Meath have been pitted against Galway in the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The last-eight pairings were revealed following the final round of group fixtures on Saturday.

Last year’s beaten finalists Dublin will take on the Lidl NFL Division 1 finalists Donegal. The second quarter-final sees Connacht champions Galway trying to dislodge holders Meath. Kerry and in-form Ulster winners Armagh will also clash, with Cork taking on Mayo in the last game.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for Saturday, July 9, with the semi-finals down for decision on Saturday, July 16, at Croke Park.

The winners of quarter-finals 1 and 2 will meet in the last four, with the second semi-final set to pit the winners of quarter-finals 3 and 4 against each other.

Meanwhile, the Senior relegation play-offs will feature Cavan against Westmeath and Monaghan versus Waterford.

These relegation play-offs are also due to be played on Saturday, July 9, and the losers of both games will be relegated to the Intermediate grade for 2023.

There were five games in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship on Saturday with big wins for Dublin, Tipperary, Armagh, Kerry, and Cork.

The Dubs secured a 2-14 to 1-7 win over Mayo live on TG4 at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise on Saturday evening, with the goals from Kate Sullivan and Lyndsey Davey ensuring they finished top of Group A.

“We played 28 players from our squad of 33 over the last three games, and that’s a huge thing to be able to say. We’re trying to keep that carrot dangling, and to keep them fresh,” said Dublin manager Mick Bohan.

Earlier in the day, Tipperary left it very late to beat Cavan 2-6 to 1-8 at Kingspan Breffni. Emma Morrissey’s penalty in the 62nd minute means that the Premier county are safe.

“Our girls got nothing less than they deserved for all the effort they’ve put in all year. A last second penalty is not a great way to lose a game but it’s a great way to win one,” said Tipperary manager Peter Creedon.

Armagh had a big 2-12 to 0-4 victory over Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds. However, the 14-point winning margin wasn’t enough to earn top spot in Group B for the Orchard County.

“We’re through to the quarter-finals with no injuries, so we’re delighted. We’re delighted with the win and looking forward to the quarter-finals,” said Armagh manager Ronan Murphy.

Super-sub Rachel Dwyer scored 1-5 to help Kerry finish at the summit in Group C, they were victorious on a 2-17 to 0-9 scoreline against Westmeath in Killarney.

“Any day that you put up 2-17 in Fitzgerald Stadium in a championship game is a day to be satisfied with. There’s bigger games ahead for this group and we’re looking forward to the quarter-final,” said Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long.

And in the other live game on TG4 on Saturday evening, Doireann O’Sullivan helped herself to 1-7 in Cork’s 2-10 to 1-5 victory over Waterford in Portlaoise.

“We’re exactly where we wanted to be, we wanted to top the group and we’ve topped it, we played good football for most of the two games, our defence has been excellent, and we’re really looking forward to the quarter-final,” said Cork manager Shane Ronayne.

Meanwhile, the Intermediate semi-final pairings were also confirmed, following Sunday’s quarter-finals.

Wexford will play Roscommon in the last four, with Clare to face Laois. Roscommon claimed a 1-10 to 0-6 win against Louth in Kinnegad with Aisling Hanly on target. And Laois produced another fine display in the second of the double-header in Kinnegad with a 6-16 to 0-8 success at the expense of Wicklow.

Wexford powered their way to a 3-14 to 3-9 win at Ashbourne, with Emma Brennan’s late goal putting a gloss on the scoreline for Tyrone. While Clare beat Longford 3-11 to 0-4 in Birr after Chloe Moloney’s goal from a first half penalty put them in the ascendency.

The Intermediate semi-finals will be played on Sunday July 10, as well as the Junior Championship semi-finals.

The last four pairings at Junior level were confirmed on Sunday, following London’s narrow win over Carlow.

2021 runners-up Antrim will play Carlow and Fermanagh will face Limerick.