Epic, engrossing, ugly. This game had it all

Armagh 3-18 Galway 2-21 (Galway win 4-2 on penalties)

How fitting that, in a championship season squeezed into a shoebox of just 14 weeks, we should be gifted a game that, in the space of just over half-an-hour, showcased the very best and the absolute worst of Gaelic football.

This was tagged from a distance as the All-Ireland quarter-final tie that would save the weekend and it did just that. A fairly standard but enjoyable blockbuster for 70 or so minutes, it morphed into an epic for the ages on the back of everything that came after.

The penalty shootout that won it for Galway was almost too much, like the last half-hour they tag onto those modern Bond movies when you’re already two hours, half-a-dozen car chases and countless plot twists into the story.

It fell to the superb Matthew Tierney to deliver the kick 'wot won it' after Stefan Campbell and Conor Turbitt failed to deliver for Armagh from the spot but the infusion of soccer's imperfect tie-breaker won't be to everyone's taste.

Even Padraic Joyce turned his nose up at it.

Neither team played their best. Kieran McGeeney lamented his side's sloppy and hesitant play for the middle 40 minutes of normal time while Joyce touched on his lads' recurring inability to see things out through to the end credits.

All of which only improved the script.

Six points up with an hour gone, Galway then left the room cackling as their shackled nemesis descended slowly into a den of vipers but only to pay for their presumptuousness with the concession of two injury-time goals.

Like, when will these guys learn?

With Damien Comer managing to scramble a point amid all that madness, it fell to Rian O’Neill to claim the equalising free that sent the orange masses into a state of delirium - and set the scene for the chapter that left a dark stain over the whole production.

It’s 19 years since the former GAA press officer Danny Lynch described a half-time tunnel fracas between Laois and Dublin as “more sizzle than steak”. This was a prime cut of sirloin cooked to a crisp and finished off with a blow torch.

David Coldrick had already divided opinion by showing Armagh’s Greg McCabe a straight red for a high shoulder charge that drew blood from Matthew Tierney with ten minutes to go. That was only a precursor to the job he faced now.

The Meath referee stood on the pitch consulting with his team of officials, and others, while the teams cooled off in the dressing-rooms and, when they reappeared, he dismissed Galway’s captain Sean Kelly and Armagh’s Aidan Nugent.

Coldrick’s report will be awaited with interest. And trepidation.

The sight of someone’s fingers scrambling in and around Damien Comer’s eyes was the most obvious incident of note but other questions will need answering and Joyce intimated that Galway will be looking closely at the decision to single out their skipper.

“They were ugly scenes,” said the Galway manager. “They shouldn’t be happening, but you can’t just stand back and let the lads in on top of it. In fairness to the Armagh management, and our own management, we got it pulled away as quickly as we could and lads down the tunnel to focus on the match.”

The pity of it is that it wrested the spotlight from so much else.

This one was 23 minutes and nine scores deep before the first point was claimed from a free. There was an unpredictability and an ebb and flow to it that belied so much of the straitjacket football we have been condemned to in recent times.

Five goals and 39 points across 90-plus minutes is a great day’s entertainment in anyone’s language and the fact that four of those goals came from mistakes or rebounds speaks for the element of chaos that made for such a spectacle.

Galway took their time to get going. They trailed four points to one after the first quarter before finding the right balance between their studied patience and their fast-twitch fibres and they drew level just before the break via Tierney.

The Oughterard man was key to the game’s first goal just after the restart, smashing a shot off the crossbar and feeding Johnny Heaney for a simple fist to the net when the rebound found its way back from Dylan McHugh.

Armagh fought the good fight to cling on after that but McCabe’s loss seemed to settle things. Galway transformed a two-point lead into an advantage worth three times as much but their fade outs against Mayo and Roscommon were only trailers to this.

Goalkeeper Conor Gleeson will be peeved with his part in the concession of those scores from Nugent and Conor Turbitt and the entire defence has questions to answer for their indecisiveness in allowing Rory Grugan score another in second-half extra-time.

That 84th-minute score gave Armagh a two-point lead but this game wasn’t done with Ciaran McDaid answering that with a goal of his own and then responding in kind again when Jamar Hall looked like he had won it with a wonderful 89th-minute point.

Epic, engrossing, ugly. This had it all.

Scorers for Armagh: R Grugan (1-3, 0-2 frees); A Nugent (1-2, 0-1 mark); R O’Neill (0-4, 0-3 frees); C Turbitt (1-1); S Campbell (0-3); A McKay, J Og Burns, E Woods, J Kiernan and J Hall (all 0-1).

Scorers for Galway: S Walsh (0-6, 0-5 frees): C McDaid (1-2); R Finnerty (0-4); D Comer (0-3); J Heaney (1-0); M Tierney (0-2); K Molloy, P Kelly, P Conroy and F O Laoi (all 0-1).

Armagh: E Rafferty; J Morgan, A Forker, A McKay; C IO’Neill, G McCabe, J Og Burns; S Sheridan, B Crealey; A Murnin, S Campbell, J Duffy; R Grugan, R O’Neill, A Nugent.

Subs: Connaire Mackin for Sheridan and C Turbitt for Murnin (both 43); Ciaran Mackin for McKay (55); E Woods for Duffy and J Kiernan for Burns (both 69); N Rowland (start of extra-time); Burns for Nugent (start of extra-time); M Shields for Forker (75); J Hall for Grugan (83); Duffy for Crealey (83).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).