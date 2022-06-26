Kerry finish with a flourish to punish wasteful Mayo

KERRY 1-18 MAYO 0-13

Kerry finished this quarter-final with a flourish to secure an All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin on July 10.

However, Jack O’Connor might have an injury crisis on his hands with Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Diarmuid O’Connor and Jason Foley all being forced off.

Mayo paid the cost for some atrocious kicking in the final quarter, kicking eight second-half wides, and spent themselves staying in touch with Kerry in the third.

The margin was one point in the 51st minute when the superb David Moran kicked the first of seven Kerry points without reply. As Mayo chased, Kerry’s forwards enjoyed more freedom, and the margin was six points by the 63rd minute.

After appearing to twist his ankle after standing on the ball early on, David Clifford broke down a few times but remained on and was on hand to slot the ball to the net in the 28th minute. Stephen O’Brien had shown great timing to put in his fellow forward.

It put Kerry two points ahead but they had several players playing below par. David Moran wasn’t one of them and he sent over a point in the second minute of injury time.

Kevin McLoughlin scored the final point of the half to bring Mayo within a point, 1-7 to 0-9, but it was a gilt-edged goal opportunity, his shot just flashing over the bar. Given Aidan O’Shea was off the field for a black card foul, it was a spirited finish to the half by Mayo.

Before Clifford struck, Paul Geaney had a great chance to do the same in the 11th minute when his Dingle club-mate Tom O’Sullivan picked him out with a peach of a pass. He struck wide but Kerry did kick the next three points. Mayo responded with four without reply and then the supposedly ailing Clifford struck.

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (1-3, 0-1 free, 0-2 marks); T. O’Sullivan, P. Geaney (1 mark), S. O’Shea (1 free) (0-3 each); D. Moran (0-2); G. White, G. O’Sullivan, K. Spillane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: C. O’Connor (0-3, 2 frees); J. Flynn (0-2); C. Loftus, A. O’Shea, R. Hennelly (free), J. Carney, S. Coen, K. McLoughlin, M. Ruane, J. Carr (0-1 each).

KERRY: S. Ryan; T. O’Sullivan, J. Foley; T. Morley; G. O’Sullivan, B. Ó Beaglaoich, G. White; D. Moran, D. O’Connor; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea (c), S. O’Brien; P. Clifford, D. Clifford, P. Geaney.

Subs for Kerry: K. Spillane for D. Moynihan (48); P. Murphy for B. Ó Beaglaoich (inj 58); M. Burns for S. O’Brien (59); J. O’Connor for D. O’Connor (inj 65); T. Brosnan for D. Clifford (67); G. Crowley for J. Foley (temp 70+3-ft).

MAYO: R. Hennelly; E. Hession, O. Mullin, L. Keegan; P. Durcan, S. Coen (c), E. McLaughlin; J. Flynn, M. Ruane, A. O’Shea; C. Loftus, K McLoughlin, D. O’Connor; J. Carney, C. O’Connor.

Subs for Mayo: J. Carr for J. Carney (h-t); F. Boland for C. Loftus (52); A. Orme for K. McLoughlin (57); P. O’Hora for A. O’Shea (64); J. Doherty for C. O’Connor (70); P. Towey for A. Orme (temp 70+3-ft).

Referee: D. Gough (Meath).